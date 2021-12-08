Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. He started his journey on television with Kya Mast Hai Life but rose to fame with Navya. He later featured in successful serials like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and others. This year, he was also seen in the web series Pavitra Rishta in which he portrayed the role of Manav. Shaheer has collaborated with Tata Sky for a campaign called Tata Sky Romance, and the actor recently opened up about playing romantic characters. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna and more – Meet the TV celebs who ACED the Instagram game this week

While talking to IWM Buzz, about why he chose to be a part of the campaign, Shaheer said, "Romance is my go-to genre and to be the face of a service that gives you the best of romantic content under one roof was very exciting to be associated with. The larger-than-life romantic dramas and movies have always been close to my heart. This service will allow Tata Sky audiences to get access to more international content on their TV screens."

Further talking about the audience liking him in romantic roles, the actor stated, "While I have played various characters and been associated with various projects people still remember me as Anant from Navya and I still receive overwhelming love and appreciation for that. I am extremely happy that my audiences enjoy every shade of me but they prefer the romantic characters somehow, therefore I thought it would be great to get them a service that allows them to enjoy romantic content from across the West in the language we prefer."

Revealing about his upcoming projects, Shaheer said that he will be seen in a music video and a short film. The actor also revealed that his favourite romantic movies and shows are 50 first dates, The Notebook, and Descendants of The Sun.