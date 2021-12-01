New wedding pictures, a new entrant in a popular TV show, a popular actress makes a rare appearance in public and more, meet the TV Newsmakers of 1st December 2021 here: Also Read - 'British-Indian actress' Alia Bhatt, 'Unadulterated Love' Shehnaaz Gill and more: Here's what Urban Dictionary says about these TOP celebs

clarifies Gaurav's quitting rumours

During a live session on Instagram Anupamaa's Anuj aka had said that Rupali will be the reason he will have to leave the show. However, it was just a joke. But the fans were in shock after reports surfaced claiming that the actor is leaving the show. Rupali, however, was quick to offer an explanation as soon as Gaurav said that. Gaurav aka Anuj is not going anywhere. Happier times for Anupamaa are going to come soon. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 NOT going off-air; here are BIG TWISTS fans can expect

Karan Kundrra planning to marry Tejasswi?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, brought up the topic of Karan Kundrra's astrologer telling him that he'll marry in March. Rashami teased him that Tejasswi won't be agreeing to this to which Kundrrii said that anything can change overnight. Well, well, it seems the handsome hunk is planning to tie the knot, don't you think, TejRan fans? Anyway, Tejasswi and Karan are ruling Bigg Boss 15 house.

Ankita-Vicky set the stage on fire

and Vicky Jain are going to tie the knot soon. And their pre-wedding bash took place in the city last night. Videos and pictures from Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding bash are going viral. The two danced their hearts out on various Bollywood songs.

Shehnaaz Gill visits an orphanage

Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birthday this month, Shehnaaz Gill visited an orphanage. The actress stepped out in public after a really long time. She had been grieving the demise of Sidharth and didn't really step out. However, seeing her interact with everyone at the orphanage is endearing for her fans. Pictures and videos of the same are going viral on the internet.

Aneri to enter Anupamaa

If the latest reports are to be believed, Pavitra Bhagya and Beyhadh actress, Aneri Vajani is all set to enter the popular TV show Anupamaa. It was reported that Aneri will be playing Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's love interest on the show. However, now the latest reports claim that she will be playing Anuj's sister in Anupamaa.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

For a couple of days now, it had been reported that and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is going off-air. However, both Disha and Nakuul had denied the reports. And guess what, interesting twists are in store in the upcoming episodes of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

