Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage, Aneri Vajani to enter Anupamaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain dance at their pre-wedding celebrations and more

Let's have a recap of the TV Newsmakers of 1st December 2021: Shehnaaz Gill, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and more.