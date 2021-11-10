Is it just us or even you guys think that the week's passing by really quick. It's time to walk you through the top trending TV newsmakers of the day. Bigg Boss 15, wedding rumours, fans' celebrations and more, a lot happened in the TV world in the last 24 hours. Let's check it out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Afsana Khan tries harming herself with a knife, Rashami Desai says, 'Koi dudh ka dhula nahi, BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…'

Afsana's SHOCKING elimination

In a shocking turn of events, Afsana Khan has been eliminated from the show. It so happened that the songstress suffered from a panic attack and threatened to harm herself. She even used a knife in the process. The whole incident is a shocking one. She was promptly given medical assistance and asked to leave the house, it is said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm

Shehnaaz's fans celebrate her journey

It's been 6 years of Shehnaaz Gill's entry into the showbiz. She joined the industry by featuring in a music video called Shiv Di Kitaab. Her latest stint was and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh and Tu Yaheen Hai. Fans have linked her debut music video to the late actor Sidharth Shukla who played Shiv in . Fans were trending 'GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ' on Twitter.

Manan to be back?

took to his social media handle and shared a small clip asking fans about their thoughts on the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. The youth-based TV show has been a huge hit amongst the masses. It starred , Charlie Chauhan, Vibha Aanand to name a few. Fans were celebrating the return of Manik and Nandini by trending 'Manan Is Coming Back' on Twitter.

Shamita jealous of TejRan?

In Bigg Boss 15, Karan had previously expressed that he likes Shamita but has kept mum because of Raqesh Bapat. However, he is getting very close to Teja in the house. A couple of days ago, we had conducted a poll asking y'all whether y'all feel that is jealous of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond? And y'all have given your votes. The verdict is out.

Miesha lashes out at trolls

Recently eliminated contestant, Miesha Iyer lashed out at trolls who slammed her for kissing Ieshaan Sehgaal on-screen whilst inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. The actress said that she was kissing her boyfriend and not someone's neighbour.

Did Ankita just confirm her wedding?

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress recently shared a picture on her Instagram story. In it, we can see pair of three pretty slip-ons. It has 'happy bride' and 'bride-to-be' written on it. And now everyone's wondering whether she just confirmed her December wedding.

Palak aka Sonu buys a house

Just the other day, we learned that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji has bought a house in the maximum city. And now, following her footsteps is Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani.

TRP Report week 44

Anupamaa maintains the top spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's stronghold on the fifth post, Bigg Boss 15 makes an entry in the TRP Chart by Omrax Media. Imlie, Udaariyaan make an impact.

Fans request Disha to return

An old selfie of has been going viral on social media for a while now. And seeing the actress trending again, fans of Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are requesting her to return to the show as the most loved character.

