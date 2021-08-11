The evening's almost here and so, it's time to update y'all with the top trending news of the day. Showbiz never sleeps it seems. Let's check out the TV newsmakers of 11 August 2021. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Rekha, Randhir Kapoor to be a part of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer?

Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish feels like a winner already

While exclusively talking to BollywoodLife.com, Mohd Danish of Indian Idol 12 opened up on the pre-finale jitters, his experience of working on the show, his biggest dream. And while chatting with us, he revealed that he already felt like a winner. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

slams trolls with a sexy video

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in a backless crop-top. It was a jibe at all the trolls who dropped inappropriate comments on her previous posts. She flaunted her hourglass figure with sassiness.

set

Recently, Kapil Sharma gave a glimpse of the new set of his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He took to his Instagram handle and asked fans what they thought about the new set.

Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate 100M of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and featured in a music video called Dil Ko Karaar Aaya together. And youTube video has surpassed 100M views and Sidharth's fans took to their Twitter handles to celebrate the same.

Mayur Verma to be a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss OTT?

Mayur Verma who was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is likely to make an entry in Bigg Boss OTT. However, it is being said that he would enter as a wild card contestant on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Varun Sood gets slammed on social media

Varun Sood put up a cryptic tweet a couple of hours ago. It seemed he took a jibe at Pratik Sahejpal which is currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house with Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal. His remark did not sit well with fans and they reminded him of his stint from Ace of Space.

's shocking revelation

Avika Gor aka the OG Anandi shared a shocking story wherein a fan refused to watch her show back when it was airing on television. Avika was moved by the response to the show and the fans' story.

to be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with ?

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are planning to approached Randhir Kapoor alongside Rekha to make an appearance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma.

Arunita Kanjilal shares some warm moments with Indian Idol 12 contestants

Arunita Kanjilal took to her social media handle to share pictures with her fellow Indian Idol 12 contestants. The singer turned emotional as she shared some warm memories.

starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. The actor expressed gratitude to the audience as he completes 21 years as the host of the show.

Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heart-touching poem for her late husband on his birth anniversary

Imlie's Malini aka Mayuri Deshmukh took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt poem on her late husband, Aashutosh Bhakre's birth anniversary. For the unversed, Aashutosh passed away due to suicide in 2020 at his residence in Nanded.

