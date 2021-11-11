It's the day today. Yep, the day all you TV buffs wait for the most in the week. It's TRP time! Anupamaa, , Imlie and more, let's find out the TRP ratings of your favourite TV shows for the 44th week of the year. Time flies by, really. Bigg Boss 15 is not making an impact on the viewership it seems. The weekdays' ratings have slipped to 0.9 whereas the Weekend Ka Vaar TRR has a slight increase with 1.2. Anyway, let's dekko at the top 5 TV shows on the TRP chart this week... Also Read - Anupamaa big twist: Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa get married? Know the truth behind the viral pictures

Anupamaa

, , , starrer Anupamaa has yet again topped the TRP charts in week 44. Anuj's love confession, Vanraj-Paritosh' hate for Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship and more had kept their audience hooked. With a record-breaking TRP of 4.1 million viewership impressions, Anupamaa has maintained its numero uno position this week, as well.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's TRP has fallen badly. The Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer TV shows' ratings slipped from 3.4 million viewership impressions to 2.8 million viewership impressions.

Udaariyaan

Ankita Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan saw a new entrant last week just before Diwali. Karan V Grover's entry as Angad Maan has helped the TRPs of Udaariyaan, it seems. It has a stronghold on the third spot with 2.5 million viewership impressions. The Diwali special episode got ratings of 2.7.

Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie have also witnessed a slight dip in the ratings. Compared to last week's 2.8, this week Imlie has got ratings of 2.3 million viewership impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/ Yeh Hai Chahatein

While the new beginnings had helped the TRP, it seems the storyline is not working too well. The TRPs of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped as well. From a 2.4, the TRPs have dropped to 2.2 million viewership impressions. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein's TRP has seen a minor slip too but is still at the fifth position. It has a TRP of 2.2 million viewership and is tied at the fifth spot with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.