It's time we have a dekko at what made news in the TV world in the last 24-hours. The entertainment world never sleeps and it's true. From viral pictures to slamming the trolls to accepting relationships and more, here's a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of 11 November 2021. Also Read - Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – New character entries in TOP TV shows that have fans hooked to their screens

TV TRP report week 44

The TRP Report for week 44 is out. And once again Anupamaa has topped the chart. The Star Plus' TV shows saw a hike in its TRPs recently. Udaariyaan has maintained a stronghold and the same TRPs. The rest such as Imlie, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more are seeing a slight dip. Also Read - TRP Report week 44: Anupamaa remains UNBEATABLE at the top, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Imlie slip down; Udaariyaan maintains a stronghold on 3rd spot

Ridhi slams Vishal

Vishal Kotian is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. His video clip from the show has been going viral on social media of late. In the clip, we see Vishal saying "Usne bada haath maara..." while talking about Raqesh Bapat and 's relationship. A lot of people slammed him for his comments, even Raqesh's former wife and actress Ridhi Dogra.

Himanshi supports Afsana

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Himanshi Khurana came out in support of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan. Afsana has been eliminated from the show following a panic attack in which she used a knife and threatened to harm herself.

Umar dating Saba?

A couple of days ago, rumour kills were abuzz saying that Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is dating former contestant Saba Khan. The actress has denied the rumours.

Teja and Karan confess their feelings

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra confessing their feelings for each other. Karan opened up saying how he found her cute and then even tripped once while watching her. Tejasswi also opened up about what's in her heart for the handsome hunk. "I like it that we are on the same tangent and for me that is hot. Bahut strength dikhti hai us mein, full feel hota hai tere saath. For that, yes, that could be one reason I also did start noticing you," she said.

's birthday

and are celebrating the latter's birthday in Kashmir as you read this. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant took to his social media handle and shared some pictures with the Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress. He wrote, "There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar." Check the post below:

Ieshaan Sehgaal reacts to relationship rumours with Rajiv

When Rajiv Adatia entered the house of Bigg Boss 15 a couple of days ago, he was furious with Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer's bond. Ieshaan's sexuality was questioned. The actor recently clarified that there's no truth to the rumour that he was in a relationship with Rajiv. "I have said this before and will repeat it that he (Rajiv Adatia) is a good friend. But talks about a relationship with him are all fake rumours. I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. I am the way I am, I don’t care about anything. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. I’m not trying to cover up anything. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say’, then it clears there is nothing like that," he told Siddharth Kanan in an interview.

Urfi Javed reacts to trolls

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is known for her bold and unique dressing sense for which she is often brutally trolled. The actress recently opened up on the same saying, "Yes, I'm known for my bold outfits and trolls target me a lot. Not everyone can like me and not everyone supposes to have good taste. It's like Vegetarian people don't like Chicken Biryani so they criticize it. So it's not their fault, it's just they don't know the taste of Chicken Biryani."

Anupamaa-Anuj married?

Pictures of , 's on-screen wedding, Anupamaa-Anuj's wedding are going viral on social media right now. But there's a catch.

