The evening's here almost which means, it's time to share with y'all a condensed version of the TV news of the day. Since Indian Idol 12 is inching closer to the finale, the show is grabbing headlines more often. Let's check out the TV newsmakers of 12 August 2021 here: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill reacts to fans blaming Shweta Tiwari her for elimination and continuously trolling her – watch video

fame pens a heartfelt note for beau

Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor has been open about her relationship. The actress recently took to her social media handle and shared a heartfelt post for her beau, Milind Chandwani. They completed two years of togetherness and hence the actress decided to pen her feelings and celebrate their anniversary with a special post. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

2 promo featuring and is out

released the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. It is now confirmed that the two will be playing the leads in the second season of the show. Nakuul and Disha play Ram and Priya respectively. In case you missed the promo, check it out here:

Aastha Gill comes out in support of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant

Earlier this week, Shweta Tiwari was slammed for selecting Aastha Gill for a water stunt despite knowing that Aastha cannot swim. It led to her elimination. And for the same, Shweta was trolled on social media. However, Aastha came out in support of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress.

Indian Idol ex-contestants slam the deliberate inclusion of love angle in the show

Amit Sana and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee called out the makers to not make the show like Bigg Boss and force-feed content to the audience. It was in relation to the fake love angle between Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan.

Ekta Kapoor motivates Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar for BALH 2; asks them to ignore trolls

Ekta Kapoor shared a video interaction with the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, that is, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Ekta dished out a piece of advice to them on how to face trolling since they are a part of the second season of a popular TV show

Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish to be a part of movies?

Mohd Danish in an interview spilt the beans on his acting plans. The singer is very fond of acting and said that he would love to showcase his talent of given a chance.

Have fans already decided the winner of Indian Idol 12?

If the popularity of the contestant is to go by, Pawandeep Rajan seems to be the majority of the viewers' favourite contestants. The next popular contestant is Arunita Kanjilal followed by Shanmukhapriya and others.

actress to enter Ka Ooltah Chashmah

and 's Panipat co-star Arshi Bharti is all set to enter the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

