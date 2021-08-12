Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo creates fan frenzy; fans pick Indian Idol 12 winner and more

Fans choose Indian Idol 12's winner, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar creates frenzy and more, meet the TV newsmakers of the day here: