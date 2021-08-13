Hey, all you television fanatics, it's time to update y'all on the top trending news of the last 24 hours. Indian Idol 12, Sidharth Shukla, and more celebrities and TV shows grabbed headlines today. So, without further ado, let's check out the top trending TV newsmakers of 13 August 2021 here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12 grand finale: From special performances to the fun and drama – Aditya Narayan REVEALS all that fans can look forward to

Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal opens up on her bond with Pawandeep Rajan

After Pawandeep Rajan, now Arunita Kanjilal has opened up on their bond and closeness. The finale of Indian Idol 12 is inching closer and the contestants are dishing out interviews. And the bond between Arunita and Pawandeep forms the major question. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: South star Chiranjeevi to be the special guest for the GRAND FINALE episode?

Check out the story here: Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan, now Arunita Kanjilal OPENS UP about their relationship – deets inside Also Read - TRP Report Week 31: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 enters the top 5; Indian Idol 12 witnesses a massive jump in ratings

Sidharth Shukla's piece of advice

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is quite active on Twitter, if not social on Instagram. Every now and then he pops out bits of advice to his fans. And that's what happened this time around too. His witty example stole hearts.

Check out Sidharth's tweet in this story: Sidharth Shukla advocates fans to 'stop taking people so seriously' with a funny example; evokes equally hilarious reactions

Archana Puran Singh breaks her silence on Sumona Chakravarty's absence from The Kapil Sharma Show

Sumona Chakravarty was missing from the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3. It led to speculations about whether or not she is a part of the show. And now, Archana Puran Singh, the permanent gues of The Kapil Sharma Show have split the beans on the same.

Check out the whole story here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh breaks her silence on Sumona Chakravarty’s absence in the new season

's wish for Palak Purswani

Avinash Sachdev who is engaged to be married to Palak Purswani took to his social media handle to wish her on her birthday. A couple of days ago, Avinash and Palak grabbed headlines for some trouble in their paradise.

Check out his special wish here: Setting aside their differences, Avinash Sachdev wishes fiancée Palak Purswani on her birthday with a romantic post – watch video

Sidharth Malhotra calls THIS Indian Idol 12 contestant Shershaah

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale is going to be one helluva roller coaster. If reports are to be believed, several guests are going to make appearances on the finale show. And it includes the Shershaah duo, Kara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth would be so impressed by one of the contestants' performances that he'll call that contestant 'Shershaah' of Indian Idol 12.

Find out who here: Indian Idol 12: Sidharth Malhotra names THIS contestant as Shershaah of the season – find out

South Superstar to grace Indian Idol 12 finale?

It was already reported that the makers of Indian Idol 12 are leaving no stone unturned to make the grand finale interesting and amazing. And now, if reports are to be believed, South megastar Chiranjeevi is going to make an appearance during the finale.

Check out the report here: Indian Idol 12: South star Chiranjeevi to be the special guest for the GRAND FINALE episode?

Shivangi Joshi completes 8 years in the industry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain's Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi debuted in the television industry in 2013 and on completion of 8 years, her fans and well-wishers showered her with love and gifts.

Check out the pictures here: Shivangi Joshi gets showered with cakes, chocolates and customised gifts as she celebrates 8 years of working in the TV industry – view pics

shares the deets of the Indian Idol 12 finale

Indian Idol 12 finale is going to take place on 15 August 2021. It is going to be a 12-hour long finale and Aditya Narayan, the host of the show recently shared the deets of the finale to look forward to.

Check out the Indian Idol 12 finale deets here: Indian Idol 12 grand finale: From special performances to the fun and drama – Aditya Narayan REVEALS all that fans can look forward to

Mohit Malik's father passes away

Mohit Malik took to his social media handle and shared a piece of sad news. The actor's father passed away two days ago. He wrote, "To all our well-wishers. We lost our father two days ago... It's an irreplaceble loss! However, we know he was a fighter, he fought and he fought. Yet, it was time to go and for us its time to let go. As much as it pains we know that he's in a better place and we will see him soon, in our next lives once again parenting us, showing us the way and guiding us! We love you papa and promise we will always smile because that's the way you liked it! Your Daughter Aditi & Son Mohit (sic)." Check out his post here: