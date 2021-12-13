and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot on 14 December 2021, that is, tomorrow. Yes, the two will finally seal their Pavitra Rishta. As you read this, the Haldi ceremony of Ankita and Vicky have kickstarted in the city. And the pictures and videos of the same are going viral on social media like wildfire. The two lovebirds look very much in love as they reached the Haldi venue while holding hands together. While the bride-to-be and actress was seen in a red sharara, the groom looked handsome in a beige kurta pyjama. Check out their pictures and videos here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat quitting the show to get married? Check details

Ankita's friend Amruta Khanvilkar has been sharing pictures and videos on the gram a lot. A couple of hours ago, Ankita and Vicky shared the picture of her Mehendi and engagement ceremony. The lovebirds looked fabulous in colourful floral outfits. Ankita opened upon Vicky saying, "I am very very lucky to have Vicky in my life. Vicky ki wajah se my life is very easy. The way he is, I am really grateful to God that he is my partner forever. Vicky knows me better than anybody else. I am very expressive. Toh jo bhi mere dil mein hota hai, mein fatak se bol deti hun. I have told him each and everything about me."

Vicky on the other hand, shared, "I have not much to say but I have things to show. I am a very expressive guy, I show my love towards her in front of the whole world...today, tomorrow and forever."

Just a couple of days ago, Ankita sprained her leg. She was rushed to the hospital after which she was advised of complete bed rest by the doctor. The actress has been slowly and carefully managing everything during her wedding.