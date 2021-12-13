2 is back to entertain the audience. But while the first season of the show had made its way into audience hearts in a jiffy, this time around, the competition is tough. The show’s concept is already known and the makers will have to bring in a solid star cast and plot twists to ensure the audience is hooked to the show. And therefore, in an attempt to give their show the right boost, the makers roped in Shivangi Joshi as the grown-up Anandi on the show. The actress, who earlier received much love and fame in her dual roles as Naira and Sirat in Star Plus’ , is already getting a lot of love from Balika Vadhu 2 fans. And now, things are all set to get more exciting. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 MAJOR TWIST: Shivangi Joshi starrer to witness shocking 'DISRUPTIONS' as Anandi turns 18 - deets inside

Reports have been rife the past couple of days that after Shivangi and her acceptance on Balika Vadhu 2, the makers are now excited to get another YRKKH character to join the Anandi. Now, while it is not known who this person will be, fans have already started wishing and even believing that it is none other than Mohsin Khan, who played Kartik to Shivangi’s Naira and Sirat in the hit show. The actor also quit along with Shivangi and what better to bring back their jodi in Balika Vadhu. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: After Shivangi Joshi, another Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star set to make a grand entry on the show

However, fans are not sure in what capacity will Mohsin Khan become part of the show or how long his role will be. Interestingly, there is no confirmation from the production house about the same and even the actor has dropped no hint. But fans are fans and no one can stop them from wishing for their favourites to come back together. This just goes on to prove the kind of fan following Shivangi and Mohsin both enjoy. We have Shivangi on Balika Vadhu 2 and we cannot wait to have our Mohsin back on the screen. Let’s hope the wait gets over sooner than later. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi nails her role as Anandi in birthday sequence; fans say, 'Kitni pyaari hai' — read tweets