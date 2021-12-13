It's time to give a wrap on the daily TV newsmakers of the day. So without further ado, let's see who and what made news in the TV world today. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's family sends a heartfelt message out to all those who made his birth anniversary special with their wishes and love!

Salman remembers Sidharth

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, paid a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 41st birth anniversary. Salman called him irreplaceable and said that he passed away too soon. Sidharth has been the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He entered season 14 as the Toofani senior and helped the other contestants in their journey. Sidharth's fans showered all their love on the actor on his birth anniversary on 12th December 2021.

Pandya Store fans unhappy?

Pandya Store is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. It has been maintaining its TRPs and has a loyal fanbase across all social media platforms. And recently, the fans of the show took to their Twitter handle to express their anger. It seems fans want to see more of ShiVi, that is, Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik. Kanwar and Alice have a huge fanbase on social media. And the lack of ShiVi scenes in the episodes have left the fans very angry.

Sushant fans slam Ankita

's fans have slammed . A video clip from the actress' engagement ceremony went viral on the gram recently. It had SSR's film song playing in the BG. 's title track featuring did not go unnoticed by his fans. And they were miffed with the fact that she played that song at her engagement ceremony with beau Vicky Jain.

Arunita to skip Pawandeep's song launch

Arunita Kanjilal recently backed out of the music video series deal with Raj Surani and Pawandeep Rajan. She did not want to act in the videos. However, the singer will be seen crooning to music. Now, the second song, Fursat is going to be launched soon. But, Arunita is not invited for the same. Etimes quoted a source saying that the team want to put Chitra in the spotlight as she is now the lead/face in the videos. They did not want Arunita to take away the limelight from her.

TMKOC team attends Niyati's wedding reception

's daughter Niyati got married over the weekend. The wedding ceremony was attended by the whole fam of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Priya Ahuja, Malav Rajda, Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sidhwani, and Samay Shah shared pictures from the wedding reception.

Ankita's haldi

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Haldi ceremony was held today. Pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on social media like crazy. Ankita looked beautiful in a red sharara while the groom-to-be was seen in a beige kurta pyjama.

Sidharth's family thanks fans

Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement, thanking them for pouring their unconditional love on the actor on his 41st birth anniversary on 12 December 2021. The heartfelt note will leave Sidharth's fans teary-eyed.

