Udaariyaan 13 December 2021 SPOILER: and 's TV show Udaariyaan is going to introduce some interesting twists in the show. The TV series stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Tejo, as Fateh, Isha Malviya as Jasmin and Karan V Grover as Angad Maan. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh's act of bravery. He defends the petrol pump from thugs. Impressed by his bravery, the petrol pump workers help him out with a place to stay and a job to do. Elsewhere, Jasmin continues to plan and plot against Fateh and Tejo. She is still intent on ruining Fateh and Tejo's life. She also believes that Angad is also involved with Fateh and Tejo. On the other hand, Angad and Tejo are in Shimla. Tejo finally learns the truth about Riya. Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Will Tejo come face-to-face with Fateh in Gurdaspur and learn about his revenge on Jasmin?

After a major goof-up, Tejo aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary learns that Riya is Angad's niece and not daughter. Angad had a brother who looked just like him but with long hair. We also saw how Fateh sees Tejo and Angad in Gurdaspur. He feels happy on seeing her but doesn't reveal himself in front of them. Fateh is also very devastated on seeing Tejo so happy with Angad. Tejo feels Fateh's presence around at the petrol pump. She tries to find him at the gas station but he hides away. Now, we already know that Angad and Tejo are going to meet RR Sharma who happens to be involved in Angad's business. Also Read - Udaariyaan Spoiler Alert: Major twist ahead as Jasmin vows to track down Tejo, Angad and Fateh

In the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan, we will see Fateh getting his hands on RR Sharma's wallet which falls off at the petrol pump. He will reach out to RR Sharma's house to return the same and thereupon, he will be hired as the personal valet. Not only that, but he will also get room to stay it seems. Elsewhere, Jasmin has turned rich suddenly. She will use the money to hire a spy to know the whereabouts of Fateh and Tejo. Also, Angad will face more troubles as Riya's Nani will reach Shimla too. Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh misses Tejo; Jasmin plans her first move against the latter

Since Fateh will get a job at Sharma's it is likely that he may finally come face-to-face with Tejo and Angad. Will Tejo learn about Fateh's vengeance and Jasmin being dumped? Will Tejo learn about Fateh's lies?