Udaariyaan, episode 239, 14 December 2021, SPOILER ALERT: Udaariyaan is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The romance drama rides heavily on emotions and attachments and essentially talks about three individuals - Fateh, Jasmin and Tejo. The latest track of Udaariyaan has kept the audience glued to their TV sets and the makers are leaving no storm unturned to maintain the TRPs and the viewership. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Jasmin turning rich through more evil ways. On the other hand, Fateh learns that Angad and Tejo are in Gurdaspur. He spots them at the petrol pump where he is working. Now, in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan, we will see Jasmin learning the whereabouts of Fateh-Tejo. And a shocking mystery will unfold.

In Udaariyaan's upcoming episode, we will see Riya's Nani visiting Angad at his house in Shimla. She is livid because Angad has been keeping her away from her granddaughter Riya. She wants to take Riya back home with her but Angad has court's orders to keep Riya with him. Left with no choice, Nani leaves, however, not without revealing some dirty secrets about Angad's past. We have seen that despite Tejo's insistence, Angad is not ready to reveal his past and connection with Riya's parents' death. Nani will do the honour, however, only in front of Angad. She will accuse him of murdering his brother and his sister-in-law, that is, Riya's parents. Yes, you read that right. Angad would be at a loss of words upon her accusation. He won't clarify anything. Is Angad really a killer?

Elsewhere, Jasmin's evil schemes will continue. She would blackmail people whose spouses want a divorce from them and earn money. Luck seems to be favouring Jasmin as she will learn that Angad is in Gurdaspur. And with that, she will deduce that Fateh and Tejo are in Gurdaspur as well. What will be Jasmin's next step? On the other hand, Fateh and Tejo's path's cross but they don't see each other. However, their hearts feel each others' presence around. It's about time that FateJo comes face-to-face, don't you think?

Udaariyaan stars , Isha Malviya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan V Grover in the lead. The TV show is produced by none other than TV's celebrated couple and .