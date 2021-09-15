The TRP Report of week 36 by the ORMAX MEDIA which is based on the audience engagement has been released. So, how well has your favourite TV shows such as Anupamaa, , , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and more done on the TRP chart? Find out here: Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – DHAMAKEDAAR twists to unfold in tonight's episodes of your favourite TV shows

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The multi-starrer sitcom has been ruling the roost ever for a really long time. Recently, the show saw Babitaji aka Munmun Dutta returning to the show. The current track features the Gokuldham society members planning the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The show has topped the charts this week too.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show returned a couple of weeks ago. And it has managed yet again to win the hearts of the audience. This past week, we saw the team of Thalaivii, that is, along with director A. L. Vijay, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh gracing the sets. The second appearance was made by , Sunita Ahuja and . The show has climbed the chart and grabbed the second spot on the TRP chart.

Anupamaa

In the week that went by , and starrer Anupamaa saw making his entry. He plays Anuj Kapadia on the show. While the audience has accepted Gaurav as Anuj wholeheartedly, the TRP Report of Anupamaa as per ORMAX Media saw a slip in the chart. It is now placed on the third spot.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati saw and attending the Shaanddaar Shukravar on the 10th September special episode. The game-based show is one of the most loved ones of the audience. And their loyalty can be seen as it has Kaun Banega Crorepati has grabbed 4th spot on the chart.

Dance Deewane

, Tushar Kalia, 's Dance Deewane has grabbed the 5th spot on the TRP chart. The last week saw Jacqueline Fernandes and gracing the sets to promote their film, Bhoot Police.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

, , Geeta Kapur's Super Dancer Chapter 4 have grabbed the sixth position this week. The Ganesh Chaturthi special weekend saw as the special guest on the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

In the weekend that went by, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 saw a ticket to finale race taking place. We got our finalists which are , Vishal Aditya Singh, , , Varun Sood and . KKK11 is one the 7th spot this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Sirat trying to gel well and adjust to her married life. Everyone believes her to be like Naira and hence, she tries hard to be like Naira. However, she fails. The show has grabbed the 8th spot on the TRP list this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma and Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Pakhi pretending to give her marriage with Samrat a second chance. Sayi and Virat continue to have their differences. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the 9th spot this week.

Udaariyaan

In the last week of Priyanka Choudhary, Ankita Gupta and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan, we saw Tejo learning about Fateh and Jasmine's affair. She confronts them and goes missing. When she returns and spills the beans on Fateh and Jasmine in from of their families. And impressing the viewers, Udaadiyaan has grabbed the 10th spot on the TRP chart this week.