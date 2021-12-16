It's time we have a dekko at the TRP Report of the past week. We are in week 49 and the BARC TRPs are out. It's time to check how well your FAVE TV shows such as Anupamaa, 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 15 and more have fared as far as the ratings are concerned. and 's Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2's ratings have improved a little. It seems the new twists that the makers planned is slowly, but surely, helping them out. Bigg Boss 15's weekdays TRPs are not good at all. The season is just falling flat. The Weekend Va Vaar's TRPs has seen a sight hike though. So, let's check the TOP TV shows of the TRP Report week 49 here: Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa will confess her feeling for Anuj or Not? Who is Anuj's sister? Watch video

Anupamaa

(Anunpamaa), (Kavya), (Anuj Kapadia) and (Vanraj) starrer Anupamaa's TRP ratings have improved than ever before. The current track focused on the budding feelings of Anupamaa. Anu is finally falling for the right man, Anuj. She is slowly and gradually realising her feeling for him. In the past week, we saw Anupamaa taking care of Anuj as though her beloved himself. Compared to last week's 4.1, this week Anupamaa has soared higher than ever with 4.4 million viewership impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh (Sai Joshi), (Virat Chavan), Aishwarya Sharma (Pakhi) starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their second spot on the TRP list this week. In the last week, we saw Virat helping out his friends' widowed and pregnant wife, Shruti. Pakhi tries to poison Sai against Virat. Shruti's entry into Virat's life has messed up SaiRat's life furthermore. It has helped them maintain the TRPs though. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has retained its 3.1 million viewership impressions.

Udaariyaan

and 's Udaariyaan faced some tough competition with content. Colors' popular TV show has seen a slight dip in the TRP which has also resulted in the dip on the TRP chart. Priyanka Choudhary, , Isha Malviya and Gaurav Khanna starrer Udaariyaan is on the third spot this week. It has garnered about 2.9 million viewership impressions. Last week in Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh repenting his mistakes all alone. He and Tejo miss each other terribly. Jasmin continues to plot against FateJo.

Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Fahmaan Khan starrer Imlie has also witnessed a slight dip in the TRPs and that has reflected in their ranking on the list. This week Imlie has grabbed the fourth spot on the TRP report. It has garnered about 2.8 million viewership impressions in the past week. In the past week in Imlie, we saw the differences between Imlie and Aditya reach all new high. Aditya's insecurities get the best of him. Also, Malini's plan to join hands with Aryan fail.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara Goenka and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi Goenka. It focuses on the love triangle between Abhimanyu-Akshara and Aarohi. Akshara sacrifices her love for Abhimanyu for her family's sake. Abhimanyu believes that Akshara is lying. However, he cannot convince her to confess or accept her feelings. The drama continues. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings have slightly improved compared to last week. It has garnered 2.7 million viewership impressions.