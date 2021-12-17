It's Friday night, time to give a wrap on the TV newsmakers of the day. Bigg Boss 15's promos grabbed headlines for their nasty fights and ugly breakups, newly married Ankita got trolled again, Indian Idol duo Arunita Kanijlal and Pawandeep Rajan's edited wedding picture went viral on social media and more. A lot happened in the TV world today as well. It may get a little tedious to keep a tab minute by minute, so here we are with a roundup on who and what made news in the TV world today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Live Updates: ‘Tum sar ka dard mat bano,’ Ritesh tells Rakhi Sawant

Bharti wants to work till 9th months of pregnancy

A couple of days ago, the comedienne turned actress announced her pregnancy in the most fun manner. The Show cast member has opened up on her plans during the pregnancy. Bharti wants to keep working throughout her pregnancy. Yes, you read that right. Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to welcome their first child in April 2022 and Bharti wishes to keep working. She also opened up on her pregnancy phase and more. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pyjama party included Bollywood songs, chai and jamming session with friends Dalljiet Kaur, Ashita Dhawan and more [PICS]

Mansi to get married to beau Kapil

Kundali Bhagya, Ishqbaaaz actress is the next in line to get married it seems. Mansi is engaged to be married to photographer Kapil Tejwani. The two have been rocking together in Instagram reels of late. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Mansi is planning to tie the knot early next year.

Urfi trolled for copying PeeCee

Urfi Javed is known to proclaim that she never copies anyone. However, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was recently trolled for copying the hairstyle of Matrix star . Urfi wore a high-end braid similar to that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore for the promotion of starrer film.

Ankit gets trolled again

Newly wedded bride has been trolled again. The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen in a reel video shared by on his gram. Their flirty moment did not sit well with the netizens especially because she got married just a couple of days ago.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 promo gets love

The twists in and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 are making an impact on the viewers. The latest promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is getting all the love and attention. In the promo, we see Ram taking a stand for Priya's little sister Sandy when Sid humiliates her in front of everyone on the pretence of a joke.

Karan V Grover's character in Udaariyaan faces backlash

The upcoming episode promo of Udaariyaan created a stir on Twitter. It led to a fandom war between TejAng and FateJo fans. The prom featured Angad helping Tejo with her dress. He has a smile on his face while helping Tejo fix her dress that the FateJo fans found creepy. Angad was labelled 'pervert, 'mauka parast', 'tharkii' because of the percap.

Pawandeep-Arunita's 'wedding' pic went viral

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are best of friends. The two are heavily shipped together as AruDeep in the real world. A fanmade edit of Pawandeep and Arunita as a married couple went viral on social media recently.

Raj to continue as Tapu

For the last couple of days, gossip mills had been buzzing that Raj Anadkat has decided to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was said that he was not happy with some things. Reports stated that Raj and the production team had been having some issues for some time. However, it seems they have sorted it out now. Raj has also changed his mind about leaving the show. Well, heave a sigh of relief all Tapu and Raj fans.

Kamya SLAMS Rashami

Kamya Punjabi has slammed for her statement in and Abhijit Bichukale's kiss incident in Bigg Boss 15. Rashami's comment of 'ungli doge toh haath pakdega' on the matter was to slam Devo. The two best friends are facing some tough times in the house. It seems their friendship has come to an end. Coming to Rashami's comment, Kamya Punjabi has slammed Rashami for her orthodox remark.

