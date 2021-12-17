Udaariyaan: Tejo-Angad's cosy scene in precap leads to war between TejAng-FateJo fans on Twitter; Karan V Grover's character called pervert, tharki – view tweets

Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Karan V Grover's fans are at loggerheads right now. They are bickering over the viral precap video of TejAng calling Angad pervert and tharki.