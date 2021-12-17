and 's Udaariyaan is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars , Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan V Grover and Isha Malviya in the lead. It essentially talked about the love triangle between Fateh (Ankit), Jasmin (Isha) and Tejo (Priyanka). However, Angad Maan's entry into the scene has changed the dynamics. Tejo is still maintaining the facade of being Angad's fiancee for Fateh and Mr Sharma, Angad's acquaintance. Though knowing that it is a pretence, Angad is slowly and gradually falling in love with Tejo. He is also helping her cheer up and move on from her bitter past. Now, a precap video is out of the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan and it seems fans are not happy with it. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve

In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see that Angad will be helping Tejo with the hook of her dress. He has a smile on his face even though his eyes are closed. Now some of the fans have found it creepy. Especially, Fatejo fans. They weren't really happy as they want to see Fateh with Tejo. Karan V Grover's character is getting a lot of backlash. He is being called pervert and tharki. And Angad's fans have come out in defence of their favourite actor and his character. They have hit back at Ankit's character saying that he has been very unfaithful to Tejo. TejAng shippers are getting into a war of words with FateJo fans. Check out the tweets here:

Kuch #FaTejo fans ka maanana hai ki Angad Tharki hai toh toh phir Phateey Tharki*100 hai.Jinke khudke ghar seeshe ke hote hai na vo dusron ke ghar me pathar nahi pheka karte.#TejAng #Udaariyaan Angad ki shaarafat hai ki usne aankh band kar li par phateey toh chichora hai . pic.twitter.com/1GYLEyrFTE — DDS (@DDS836120981) December 17, 2021

Fattu k fans b usi ki tarah cheater ha??

Tharki Fateh k pass ye ek naam hi bacha tha magar wo b Fateh k fans Angad ko dena chahte ha???

Poor Fateh?

#Udaariyaan #TejAng — Am¡n@ (@Amn88544895) December 17, 2021

Kuch log bol rahe thee ki Angad Tharki hai toh me unhe bolna chahti hoon ki Fateh toh Maha Tharki hai,Tharkiyon ka baap.Iss Vishay me Vishes Roop se Suchna praapt karne ke liye #Udaariyaan ke episode 112ke baad ke episodes dekh sakte hain,apni aatma ki shaanti ke liye.Dhanyavad? — DDS (@DDS836120981) December 17, 2021

Angad is literally going through the quote "moqe ka faidah uthana" By playing this move on move on game he's getting nearer to tejo. AND THE PRECAP IS PURELY DISGUST! PERIOD. #Fatejo #Udaariyaan https://t.co/Fs8CD8zWXz — NumNum? (@Self_Obsessed01) December 16, 2021

Ha #TejAng ko hasta hoa dekh kr to Fateh adha mar hi gya ha Baaki kami Jassu Chudail puri krdy gi?? #Udaariyaan — Am¡n@ (@Amn88544895) December 17, 2021

A tight slap ???? for making him stay in his limits ?.#Udaariyaan #Fatejo — Zeba (@Zeba39014614) December 16, 2021

Jassu Chudail #TejAng ki zindagi sy Tharki Fateh ko boht door ly jao aur phr tum dono badla badla khelty rehna #Udaariyaan is https://t.co/vO7reGp7bQ — Am¡n@ (@Amn88544895) December 17, 2021

Just got this from instagram tejo deserve happiness account ke story se screen shot liya #tejang #udaariyan pic.twitter.com/09ZwXZ0W1y — Mera Cheater husband Mahaan (@Tejo_Stan) December 17, 2021

#udaariyaan

Fateh fangirls r calling #tejang fans perverted just bcoz he has a smile in precap wid his eyes closed while helping tejo with her dress modesty.

Bt they easily support a fateh who called tejo's biggest moment his weak moment n betrayed her with his own sister in law — Akanksha ⚡ (@jakanksha92) December 17, 2021

Humare hormones control me h tumhare nhi h to jake porn dekho wha tumhare jeso ke liye bht content h

We just want slow progression of #TejAng not cringe

Or apne gandgi me #TejAng fans ko Tejo,Angad ko drag krne ki jarurat nhi h#Udaariyaan https://t.co/xd2pkGozPQ — शालिनी ? (@SweetestGirl022) December 17, 2021

Well there is nothing wrong in sex scenes, even fatejo had one which was then spoilt by fateh since he called it a weak moment. But #tejang fans r not looking for this, they want growth progression and may be when their relationship reaches that stage LOVE MAKING. #udaariyaan https://t.co/nmK5TEemMo — Akanksha ⚡ (@jakanksha92) December 17, 2021

Shameful ?

You don't have any right to involve #tejAng fans in this, such creepiness should not be allowed, we all should mass report this account! #Udaariyaan https://t.co/CZOU5CgNSF — ISHQ HATE ACCOUNT (@BeingrSakshii) December 17, 2021

Ek taraf boltahl h k Tejo me tumhe khush dekhna chahta hoo .Angad tumhare liye better ha.. aur Dusri taraf jab Tejo ko Angad k sath khush dekhta ha to sadi hoi shakal bna leta ha aur apni gandi LUSTFUL nazron sy Tejo ko dekhny lag jata ha

CHEAP LUSTFUL MAN#Udaariyaan #TejAng https://t.co/GwZreG4Jby — Am¡n@ (@Amn88544895) December 16, 2021

Tharki to Fateh ha

Jo kisi aur ki hone wali biwi ko esi Gandi nazroon sy dekh rha h?

Besharam Begairat Cheapda Tharki

One and only

Nalla Fateh Singh Virk#Udaariyaan #TejAng @sargun_mehta @_ravidubey pic.twitter.com/HNyTgNIxIC — Am¡n@ (@Amn88544895) December 16, 2021

#Fatejo shippers calling him out for being tharki.. If this is Tharak, I see #tejang being real coz Tejo is more attracted to tharkis ?? harsh but true! Yay! tharki maan #Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/jwTURcCMvw — YoloYuhu (@ftcriti) December 16, 2021

Also what to expect from such a low mentality fateh fangirls. You guys can go to any level to defend fateh and can bash angad or karan beyond limit for self satisfaction even if tejo seems comfortable today you guys will bash her too ik the mentality you guys carry?#Udaariyaan — ? (@whatttthefudgee) December 17, 2021

Well, fans, it's a TV show, watch it like one. It was a preview. Wait for the whole episode to come out and then pass the judgements. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see Jasmin reaching Jade Hall. She wants to know the whereabouts and plan of FateJo as she believes, they both are duping her. Jasmin is hell-bent on revenge right now.