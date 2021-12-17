Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Udaariyaan is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan V Grover and Isha Malviya in the lead. It essentially talked about the love triangle between Fateh (Ankit), Jasmin (Isha) and Tejo (Priyanka). However, Angad Maan's entry into the scene has changed the dynamics. Tejo is still maintaining the facade of being Angad's fiancee for Fateh and Mr Sharma, Angad's acquaintance. Though knowing that it is a pretence, Angad is slowly and gradually falling in love with Tejo. He is also helping her cheer up and move on from her bitter past. Now, a precap video is out of the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan and it seems fans are not happy with it. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve
In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see that Angad will be helping Tejo with the hook of her dress. He has a smile on his face even though his eyes are closed. Now some of the fans have found it creepy. Especially, Fatejo fans. They weren't really happy as they want to see Fateh with Tejo. Karan V Grover's character is getting a lot of backlash. He is being called pervert and tharki. And Angad's fans have come out in defence of their favourite actor and his character. They have hit back at Ankit's character saying that he has been very unfaithful to Tejo. TejAng shippers are getting into a war of words with FateJo fans. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Udaariyaan UPCOMING SPOILER ALERT: Fateh romances Tejo in dream sequence, Jasmin plots for a showdown with FateJo
Well, fans, it's a TV show, watch it like one. It was a preview. Wait for the whole episode to come out and then pass the judgements. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see Jasmin reaching Jade Hall. She wants to know the whereabouts and plan of FateJo as she believes, they both are duping her. Jasmin is hell-bent on revenge right now. Also Read - TV TRP by Ormax Media: Anupamaa stuck on numero uno spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rating dip while Kumkum Bhagya witnesses a hike
