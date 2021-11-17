Anupamaa spoiler alert: It will be nothing less than a Mahabharat on Star Plus’ show Anupamaa starring , , , and more. The upcoming episodes of the show will see some major drama unfold on the show and it will be nothing less than a nail-biting time for the audience. Also Read - TV TRP report week 45 by Ormax Media: Anupamaa TRUMPS yet again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, The Kapil Sharma Show witness improved ratings [PICS]

Anupamaa worried about Vanraj

Anu has brought Bapuji home, but she knows how Vanraj will react when he finds out that Hasmukh has left Shah house. Apart from worried about his anger, Anupamaa is concerned that this will break Vanraj's heart since though he has failed as a husband, he has been a protective father and dedicated son. She knows that Vanraj will be shattered when he learns how Baa treated Bapuji in his absence. She wonders what she should do to make things back to normal.

Bapuji takes an extreme step

Hasmukh is devastated but while Anuj and Anupamaa are supporting him, he decides that he doesn't want to be a burden on anyone and starts looking for a job. Meanwhile, instigated by Kavya, Baa reaches Anupamaa's home to Bapuji back into the Shah house before Vanraj returns. However, Bapuji shuts the door on her face and tells her that both of them will die alone. He also says that all the members of the Shah family should now consider as dead since he is breaking all ties with them.

Hell breaks loose

Everyone in the Shah house has been left shocked after Leela aka Baa’s rude and disrespectful behaviour forced Bapuji to leave the house and go to stay at Anupama’s home. Now, Kavya has been concerned about what will happen when Vanraj returns. She knew all hell will break loose since he has told her and Toshu to take care of everything while he is away. Vanraj finds what Baa had done to make Bapuji leave the house and he will get very angry at everyone, especially Baa. While Kavya and Toshu will continue to blame Anupamaa for everything.

Vanraj sets out to get Bapuji back

He may be hating Anupamaa, but Vanraj knows that if there is anyone who can make Bapuji return to the Shah house, it is his ex-wife Anupamaa. Though it angers him and makes him awkward, Vanraj decides to visit Anupamaa’s home to try and bring Bapuji back. He doesn’t want to lose him and see his house get destroyed like this. When Bapuji is still adamant, Vanraj bows down before Anupamaa, seeking her help in making Bapuji return home.

Will Anupamaa be able to convince Bapuji? Will the Shah house patriarch return home? Will he be able to forgive Baa? Will Baa apologise to all the people she has disrespected? All this and more remains to be seen in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.