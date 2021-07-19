Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more

It's time to update you, folks, on the trending TV newsmakers of the day. Well, the Dishul wedding is still trending given the grand manner in which the Bigg Boss 14 runner up tied the knot with actress . Apart from that one of the popular faces from the TV industry would be heading to Bollywood. And there's more. Check it all out below:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

On Saturday, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered its first episode. And in two days into the show being aired, we saw the first elimination taking place. Apparently, Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from 's stunt-based reality TV show. Will Nikki come back again and fight it out? Well, that remains for the next week. Meanwhile, the show also features , , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, to name a few.

Read the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 18, 2021 highlights: Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated; Sana Makbul completes her stunt in record time

Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish gets trolled again

Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish have been targeted by the masses a lot. Some fans of Indian Idol 12 feel that Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish do not deserve to be on the show. And hence, they were seen slamming the two of them last night.

Check out fan reactions here: Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish BRUTALLY TROLLED again; netizens label them 'besura' – view tweets

Akshay Kharodia's cryptic message post-wedding

Akshay Kharodia aka Dev of Pandya store fame grabbed headlines for his cryptic post. Fans have linked it to his personal life. Akshay had posted on his Instagram stories saying, "Ek Mohabbat Thi," and also said that he has been feeling heartbroken. The post has been linked to his marriage that took place just a couple of weeks ago.

Check out the whole story here: Has Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's marriage run into trouble within a month of tying the knot? His cryptic note has left fans confused

is back

Kapil Sharma, who had taken a break from his weekend show The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed shooting for another season. The comedian-actor himself took to his social media handle and shared selfies and announced the "new beginnings," to his fans.

Have a dekko at the whole story here: The Kapil Sharma Show is back CONFIRMS comedian as he resumes shoot with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and the rest of the cast – view pic

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh in a controversy

In the last night's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw Vishal Aditya Singh recreating the frying pan episode from Bigg Boss 13. Fans were disgusted that the makers cashed in on a controversial incident to get the attention of the audience. For the unversed, it was Vishal's former flame and noted actress who had hit Vishal with a frying pan in Bigg Boss.

Check out the tweets in the story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh's fans slam the channel as 'DISGUSTING' after they recreate the 'frying pan' incident involving his ex Madhurima Tuli — read tweets

's car broke down in heavy rain

After enjoying Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's sangeet function on Saturday, Mika Singh and were returning home but got stuck in the rain as their car broke down. In the heavy downpour, the locals came to their rescue.

Check out the whole story here: Mika Singh's car breaks down while returning from Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's sangeet with Akanksha Puri; locals come to his rescue – watch

Karan Kundrra wraps up his shoot in YRKKH

Karan Kundrra aka Ranveer's character would meet his end in . Yes, Karan Kundrra who had been brought for a cameo in the show has wrapped his shoot schedule. The team threw a party for Karan on the set.

Have a dekko at the pictures here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Sachin Tyagi treat Karan Kundrra to cakes, flowers and gifts as he wraps up his role on the show — view pics

's Bollywood debut

Rubina Dilaik has been signed by Palaash Muchhal for his Bollywood directorial debut. The film is called Ardh and would go on floors in September this year. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is now eyeing to rule Bollywood and her fans can't keep calm.

Check out more details about the movie here: Rubina Dilaik signs her first-ever Bollywood project 'Ardh' – deets inside

reaches out to actress Savita Bajaj as she battles for her life

Veteran actress Savita Bajaj is hospitalized and on oxygen support. The actress reportedly has been suffering from a financial crunch and is unable to pay the bills. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Supriya Pilgaonkar and members of CINTAA have pitched in some amount to help the actress.

Check out the whole story here: Savita Bajaj gets financial aid to meet hospital bills from Supriya Pilgaonkar