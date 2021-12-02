Let's catch up on the TV News of 2 December 2021. A new beginning, a popular TV jodi's chemistry rule hearts, TRP report Week 47 and more, meet the TV Newsmakers of the day here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra kick Pratik Sehajpal in the b***s? Prerna Sehajpal says, 'My blood is boiling'

Anuj-Anupamaa win hearts

Gaurav Khanna and 's chemistry in Anupamaa is winning hearts. In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj and Anupamaa sharing a dance sequence. It's a dream sequence of Anuj but it is getting a lot of attention from the fans. MaAn fans are showering both Anuj and Anupamaa with all their love. Check out some of the tweets here: Also Read - Urfi Javed goes braless as she poses in the middle of a street with some fans; trolls say, 'Project Roadway Queen'

In my far fetched attempt2 find underlined parallels/symbolism Could this be1? D only scene in d entire dream song where #Anupamaa & #AnujKapadia touch eo is wen she lays her head on his shoulder4 a fractn of a sec &exactly dat moment,Anuj gets jhatka frm the hot candle #MaAn pic.twitter.com/CZvr5aY6J4 — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) December 2, 2021

TRP Report Week 47

It's Thursday, the day when the weekly TRP report for y'all. Rupali Ganguly, , , , Anupamaa has grabbed the first position in the TRP list yet again. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot with 3.2 million impressions. Bigg Boss 15 has yet again failed to make it to the top 5. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'I love Shamita Shetty,' Pratik Sehajpal tells Rashami Desai; adds 'I would even marry her' – watch video

Check out the TRP report here: TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa rating boosts further, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain their positions

Neha SLAMS Devoleena

Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant has slammed in an indirect tweet. It so happened that last night, Devoleena had a nasty fight with . During the same, Shamita fell unconscious. Neha took to her social media handle and tweeted out saying, “I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. @ShamitaShetty will bounce back. I know she will. Thank you @itsmetejasswi #KaranKundrra for looking out for her."

Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee after Shamita Shetty faints due to their MASSIVE fight

Shivangi gets love for Anandi

Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira and Sirat. Just recently she left the show for new opportunities. And now, she has returned to the small screen after a short break. The actress has entered Balika Vadhu 2 as the grown-up Anandi. She posted a heartfelt note on the same and asked her fans to show some love for her character and the show. Apart from her fans, Shivangi got love from Rajan Shahi, Rupali Ganguly, Charul Malik and others.

Check out the whole story here: Balika Vadhu 2: Shivangi Joshi asks fans' support for Anandi; Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi and others cheer on her

Anupamaa new twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj getting a mysterious phone call. He will get worried after the same and will rush out to the US. Anu will be very worried about Anuj. Well, this is an interesting track in Anupamaa which is already topping the TRP charts. It is said that Aneri Vajani will be entering the show soon. Let's see what twists she brings in the current track on the show.

Check out the new twist here: Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anuj leaves for the US after getting a sudden phone call; Anu left worried

Karan in shock after Teja's confession

In Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are winning hearts for their chemistry. Recently, we saw a couple of wildcards entering the show. Tejasswi will confess that 's husband made her feel uncomfortable. Karan was in shock after listening to this.

Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra in SHOCK as Tejasswi Prakash reveals 'jiju' Ritesh made her feel 'uncomfortable'; calls Abhijeet Bhichukale 'homophobic'

Neha's birthday post for Rohanpreet

celebrated beau Rohanpreet Singh's birthday. She shared pictures from his birthday celebrations on her Instagram handle wishing him and thanking fans for their wishes. "My baby’s birthday bash last night! Thanks to each one of you for all the blessings and love," she captioned the post. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

That's all folks tonight, see ya tomorrow.