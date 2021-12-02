It's that time of the week again when we update you folks, with the TRP chart. Yes, you know it's Thursday, the day when the weekly TRP report for y'all. Let's check how well your FAVE TV shows have done on the TRP chart... Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anuj leaves for the US after getting a sudden phone call; Anu left worried

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa's ratings keep on improving. The last week has been another success for Rajan Shahi's TV show. Apart from bagging big honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Film 2021, they even managed to entertain the viewers with their storyline. Compared to last week's 4.1, Anupamaa has soared high with 4.3 million impressions this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A couple of days ago, Aishwarya Sharma and got married. The two of them had been dating for a while. Having shot for their portions beforehand, the telecast was not affected much. Ayesha Singh, , Bharti Patil, Sheetal Maulik and others kept the audience hooked to the TV sets. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its spot on the TRP chart. However, there's a slight boost in the TRP. Compared to last week's 3.1, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the 2nd spot with 3.2 million viewership impressions.

Udaariyaan/ Imlie

Sargun Mehta and Rabi Dubey's TV show, Udaariyaan has maintained a stronghold on the third spot this week too. The drama between Fateh-Jasmin, Tejo-Angad has kept the audience glued to their TV sets. Priyanka Choudhary's chemistry with Karan V Grover is getting a lot of praise. Ankita Gupta and Isha Malviya's acting chops have impressed the masses too. Interestingly, this week, Udaariyaan is yet again tied with Imlie on the third spot. Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh starrer saw a new entry with Fahmaan Khan. His character has definitely brought some twists to the show. Maintaining the third post, Udaariyaan and Imlie both have earned 2.7 million viewership impressions.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the fourth position yet again this week. The dynamics between Abhimanyu and Akshara has kept the audience entertained. It seems the fans are loving the love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi. On the other hand, Akshara and Aarohi's relationship is adding the necessary drama to the story. With 2.6 million viewership impressions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the 4th spot.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein has maintained its 5th position on the TRP chart this week as well. However, there's a slight increase in the TRP of the show. Compared to last week's 2.1, this week Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 2.2 million viewership impressions.