Hola friends, it's time you get a quick recap on the TV newsmakers of the day. From The Show, Super Dance Chapter 4 and more, check out the TOP TV newsmakers of 20 August 2021 here:

begins shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4 on an auspicious note

Shilpa Shetty who had been missing from Super Dancer Chapter 4 recently resumed the shoot of the kids' dance reality TV show. The promo videos of the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 are already out. And if reports are to be believed, she began her journey on the show once again on an auspicious note. Impressed by a contestant's performance, Shilpa performed a Kanjak pooja for her.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya lean Ghungroo

A video of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya went viral today in which we saw them learning the hook step of and 's song, Ghungroo from . Bosco Martis helped them learn the choreography. And we must say, they aced it.

Malishka's performance for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra infuriates netizens

Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and RJ Malishka's video in which she was seen performing on some Bollywood songs in front of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is going viral. And Malishka was slammed by netizens for the same. Neeraj Chopra is currently the heartthrob of the nation.

Dipika Kakar slams trolls calling her maid

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently faced a lot of negativity. As Shoaib's father recently returned from the hospital, Dipika and Shoaib gave him their room for easy recovery. And people started to comment mean things about Shoaib and his family saying that they have turned Dipika into their maid. Dipika was very furious with them.

to make his TV debut

After ruling films, now Govinda wants to rule the small screen too. Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, Govinda would soon make his TV debut.

and wife, Shweta enjoy their quality time

After wrapping up the Indian Idol 12 finale, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal jetted off to the Maldives to spend some time together. Aditya will soon begin hosting other TV shows and hence, stole some quality time.

Surbhi Chandna and to reunite again

Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra gave another surprise to their fans just a couple of hours ago. Sharad and Surbhi will reunite for another music video called Bepanah Ishq. They dropped the poster of the same and also released the teaser.

