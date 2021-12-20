It's time to update you, folks, on the TOP TV newsmakers. grabbed headlines for her post-wedding videos and more, Bigg Boss 15 have also made news for the promos, evictions and more. praised for her UP Bihar dance, Nakuul wasn't the first choice for 's role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Rakhi's husband Ritesh reacts to ex-wife's domestic violence rumours. The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Virat got a backlash from the audience. So, yep, a lot happened in the last couple of hours. So, let's check out the TOP TV Newsmakers of 20 December 2021. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh accuses estranged wife Snigdha of infidelity; reveals she eloped twice

Ankita's Grih Pravesh video

Ankita Lokhande has shared a gorgeous Grih Pravesh video of herself and Vicky Jain at their new residence. The newly married duo performed the pooja before entering the house and even did the rituals that the newly wedded couple do. We can see that their home is being decorated and furnished. "New beginning's with Mr.Jain and family," Ankita captioned the adorable video.

Munmun Dutta's dance video goes viral

Ka Ooltah Chashmah's aka Munmun Dutta is quite active on social media. The actress recently dropped a video on the Instagram handle in which she grooved to 'Hey Ladies, Drop it Down." Fans called her the most beautiful woman.

Neil's character gets slammed

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat and the makers are getting a lot of backlash of late. Virat's decision to leave Sai and care for Shruti due to his Farz and Vaada has irked and irritated the audience to no end. Virat's character got a lot of flak for the same.

Shilpa praises Shamita

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty grooved to her sister Shilpa Shetty's song, UP Bihar Lootne. The doting elder sister praised her Tunki for the dance. Shilpa shared the video and said, " definitely loot liya, Tunki @ShamitaShetty THE SHAMITA SHETTY ERA #ShamitaShetty #ShamitaIsTheBoss." Check it our here:

Nakuul not the first choice for Ram?

is acing as Ram Kapoor on 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The actor has a pretty huge fan following in the Indian television industry. However, did you know, Nakuul wasn't the first choice to play the lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Yes, you read that right. The makers had approached Iqbal Khan for the role of Ram Kapoor.

BB15's Ritesh REACTS to ex-wife's allegations

's husband Ritesh was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house last night. the software professional has given out interviews. He has reacted to his ex-wife's allegations that he would beat her. Ritesh has refuted the claims saying that he kept quiet for the sake of his child. He further alleged that Snigdha had eloped twice during their marriage.

Devo's mother reacts to Abhijit's kiss demands

A couple of days ago, in Bigg Boss 15, we saw and Abhijit Bichukale getting into a nasty fight over the latter's demand for a kiss in an episode. Now, Devoleena's mother has reacted to the same. She said that Devo didn't react initially as she thought he was just joking. However, later, she did react and try to draw the line. Devoleena's mother also reacted to her fall-out with . She called Rashami a selfish girl. However, she feels that the two friends will bury the hatchet outside.