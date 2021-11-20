Hey, it's evening now which means it's time to walk you through the trending TV newsmakers of the day. Weddings, new shows, TV celebs entering TV shows, Bigg Boss 15 and more, check out what grabbed headlines today... Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Amruta Khanvilkar-Abhidnya Bhave planning a 'kelvan' for the bride-to-be

Shamita is back

is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 15 house this Weekend Ka Vaar. Shamita had left the house on the grounds of medical care and attention. And now, she is back with a bang. The makers of Bigg Boss 15 and the channel shared a promo of Shamita Shetty making a grand entry in the house has been dropped. Shamita will take a class of Nishant Bhatt.

TMKOC director's wedding

Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda recently renewed his wedding vows with his actress wife Priya Ahuja. The wedding along with the pre-wedding festivities was attended by the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

's pag phera pics

Newly wedded Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya's sister Divya Arya treated her fans to Shraddha's pag phera pics. The actress was seen wearing a pretty pink saree with all the adornments of a newly married woman such as indoor, mangalsutra and a red chooda. Fans were crazy on seeing Shraddha's blushy-mushy pictures. They thanked Divya for sharing the pictures.

Ankita's friends planning a Kelvan

is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vicky Jain in December. And her wedding preparations are in a full swing. Now, Ankita's friends Abhindya Bhave and are planning a Kelvan for the bride-to-be. The actress recently grabbed headlines for her bachelorette bash which was attended by loads of Ankita's close friends.

Zain to enter Bigg Boss 15

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are trying everything possible to keep the audience hooked and bring up the failing TRPs. And now, the latest buzz states that has been approached for the show. It's al; just a conjecture. It is also said that Manu Punjabi may enter the show as well. Meanwhile, this week, it is said that the show will get its Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss.

Salman on TKSS

This week, we will see the team of Antim: The Final Truth aka Salman Khan, , , gracing the sets of . They will be seen promoting their film together which is all set to release on 26 November 2021. The host Kapil Sharma will ask Salman as to why he lives in 1BHK.

