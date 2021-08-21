It's time to get a recap on all the TV newsmakers of the day now. You guys are in for some dhamakedaar episodes tonight given the fact that returns tonight, returns to Super Dancer Chapter 4 tonight and more. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of 21 August 2021 here: Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets; says, ‘Aaj bhi, aurat ko apne pati ke baad ladai ladni padti hai’

Shilpa Shetty breaks down on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4

Promos featuring Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer Chapter 4 are going viral a lot. Tonight the actress would return as the permanent judge on the show again after missing out on a couple of episodes due to the Raj Kundra arrest and the following controversy. The actress on the show spoke about the stigma around women after a performance. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT, Super Dancer Chapter 4: Here’s all you can expect this weekend from Top reality TV shows

Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben's HOT video goes viral

It is a known fact that before getting Bollywood and TV offers, Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka worked in a few B-grade films. She featured in some music videos as well. One such music video is going viral on the internet in which Disha is seen in a skirt and backless crop top, flaunting her midriff.

Sidharth mesmerised by Shehnaaz's beauty and performance

Sidharth Shukla is reported to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Tonight the famous SidNaaz would make an appearance on Dance Deewane 3. Promos and videos from the same are going viral on social media. One of the video features Sidharth being smitten with Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's jugalbandi with Madhuri Dixit

Shehnaaz Gill did not leave any opportunity to groove with Madhuri Dixit. Firstly, she danced on stage. Then she grooved to one of Madhuri's iconic hits, Badi Mushkil from Lajja.

's witty response on why she went missing from TKSS promos

A lot was speculated about Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the promos of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the actress has been and will remain an integral part of the show. She had an interesting response on why she was not in the promos of The Kapil Sharma Show.

