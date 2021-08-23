So, the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 concluded a couple of minutes ago and it was filled with some interesting stunts. Tonight's (read 22nd August 2021) episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was dramatic and full of entertainment. The dope between the stunts, the love angle between Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul, the games that the contestants play with the crew (QnA) were like a breather between the physically and mentally challenging stunts that the contestants perform on the show. In tonight's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw double elimination taking place. Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh made their exit by the end of the episode. And fans are having a mixed reaction to the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think the makers are deliberately pairing Abhinav Shukla with weaker contestants? VOTE NOW

Here's a short gist of the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode: changed the pairing of the contestants. So, was paired with , was paired with , Sana Makbul was paired with Anushka Sen and Vishal was paired with Nikki. The first stunt was to be performed by Sana and Anushka. It was an aerial stunt that the girls performed but couldn't complete. Vishal and Nikki performed the same stunt but Nikki after promising that she'd do the stunt refused to move an inch. As a result, Vishal got a fear fanda and was sent to the elimination stunt round with Nikki. Vishal was obviously upset that Nikki did not even perform the stunt.

We also saw , Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and others calling Nikki out for aborting the stunts without even giving it a try. And fans share their sentiments. Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are happy that Nikki has been eliminated from the show at last. However, a lot of people are feeling bad for Vishal as he didn't deserve to be eliminated. Check out the fan reactions here:

Felt terrible seeing #VishalAdityaSingh getting eliminated from the show! ?Again a deserving player suffers due to someone else! ?‍♀️ Good to know that all three of them are coming back! ? #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Shailja Kulshreshtha (@shailja_kulsh8) August 22, 2021

Very relieved that #NikkiTamboli has been evicted finally and probably forever. She doesn’t deserve to be on the show at all. Disgrace. #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — ??‍♀️?❀ ❥ ?????? (@_downandirty_) August 22, 2021

Imma having mixed views about the elimination.

As much as Vishal deserved to stay ,nikki deserved to get eliminated .

It's like the efforts he made till now went in drain jst coz of this partner format .#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #VishalAdityaSingh — Twiddling ? (@AlpineFine) August 22, 2021

Finally #NikkiTamboli gyi?

But I feel very bad for #VishalSingh. Nikki aur Anushka ko saath m task dena chahiye tha..dono saath m gye hote?#KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Sai (@Jhanglibillli) August 22, 2021

Makers has asked Nikki tamboli to do whatever she want,tabhi to har stunt me uska drama dikhate haijo ki funny kam irritating jyada hota hai, wahi deserving contestent ka scene nahi dikhate #NikkiTamboli #KKK11 — professional overthinker (@savvy_shristy) August 22, 2021

#NikkiTamboli thank got finally the viewers get rid of the dumbest and most undeserving contestant on the show ... She shouldn't be a part of even big boss .. totally uncool ... — Ritansh (@rwx1990) August 22, 2021

Yrr I also supported Nikki in bb Even 2nd chance mila tab bhi But Sorry I was wrong Nd everyone is right Ek to stunt nhi krti uper se bahes krti hai such mein badtameez ka tag shi mil tha yesterday Anushka didn’t perform well but she listen very calmly jab abhinav bol ra tha — Shadab khan (@shadabk96671929) August 22, 2021

So happy that #NikkiTamboli got eliminated..FINALLY no more drama in the show. Feeling sad for #VishalAdityaSingh He didn't deserved this type of elimination. AND I AM SO HAPPY THAT #SourabhRaajJain is finally getting a chance?❤ (which he deserves) #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #kkk11 — readandwrite_ (@readandwrite_) August 22, 2021

What an unfair elimination #VishalAdityaSingh. Shame on u #NikkiTamboli You should hv thought twice before signing This show. Just ayvein dnt enroll urself when u cnt do it. U scared of height, water, electric, insect. Just for fame & money dnt do everything. — Miss Butterfly?? (@FarhinMoina) August 22, 2021

The most annoying and badtameez insaan ever #NikkiTamboli Why did she come to the show where she can't do anything ? #KKK — Kim Chi Ot7 (@NamGiLUVES) August 22, 2021

Poor @vishalsingh713 Feel so bad. This is ridiculous @ColorsTV WTF is @nikkitamboli doing in this show??? — Anti-Fascist Lady ? (@DoggoMamma) August 22, 2021

#NikkiTamboli eliminated... Jashan manao utsav ki taiyari karoo?? — Afsana (@afsanaxtweets) August 22, 2021

Happy she’s gone she shouldn’t have come back in the first place — Irumakun1908 (@Sash19081) August 22, 2021

U just please never go in any reality show.. Please? otherwise you will be second dhinchak pooja. — Aakash Joshi (@AakashJ74543569) August 22, 2021