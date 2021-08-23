So, the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 concluded a couple of minutes ago and it was filled with some interesting stunts. Tonight's (read 22nd August 2021) episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was dramatic and full of entertainment. The dope between the stunts, the love angle between Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul, the games that the contestants play with the crew (QnA) were like a breather between the physically and mentally challenging stunts that the contestants perform on the show. In tonight's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw double elimination taking place. Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh made their exit by the end of the episode. And fans are having a mixed reaction to the same. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Do you think the makers are deliberately pairing Abhinav Shukla with weaker contestants? VOTE NOW
Here's a short gist of the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode: Rohit Shetty changed the pairing of the contestants. So, Abhinav Shukla was paired with Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari was paired with Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul was paired with Anushka Sen and Vishal was paired with Nikki. The first stunt was to be performed by Sana and Anushka. It was an aerial stunt that the girls performed but couldn't complete. Vishal and Nikki performed the same stunt but Nikki after promising that she'd do the stunt refused to move an inch. As a result, Vishal got a fear fanda and was sent to the elimination stunt round with Nikki. Vishal was obviously upset that Nikki did not even perform the stunt. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans seething with RAGE over Abhinav Shukla always being paired with weaker contestants – view tweets
We also saw Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and others calling Nikki out for aborting the stunts without even giving it a try. And fans share their sentiments. Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are happy that Nikki has been eliminated from the show at last. However, a lot of people are feeling bad for Vishal as he didn't deserve to be eliminated. Check out the fan reactions here: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 21st August 2021, Highlights: Divyanka Tripathi-Varun Sood leave everyone behind while Rohit Shetty announces a double elimination
