Anupamaa spoiler alert: The TV show Anupamaa never fails to surprise and shock viewers with newer and unexpected twists. And the upcoming episodes are going to be no different. Get ready for some shocks and drama intensifies in , Sudhanshu Panday, , Alpana Buch and ’s show. Here are the TOP 5 major updates that you can look forward to in the show, that is ruling hearts and TRP charts. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Afsana Khan SLAMS Shamita Shetty, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly mourns co-star Madhavi Gogate and more

Kavya asks for forgiveness

After showing her asli roop in front of all and exposing her intention about what she truly feels about the Shah family, Kavya shocks with her audacity of hugging Vanraj as nothing happened and asking him to forgive her. But will Vanraj go on being normal again and forget all that she said? Will he let go of the fact that she snatched away the home from Baa and Bapuji? Also Read - Anupamaa BTS: Anuj and Anu’s chemistry as they groove to a Salman Khan song will make you swoon – Watch

Vanraj’s new game plan

The otherwise angry and unreasonable Vanraj has been left truly shaken by what has happened the past few days. He was struggling to get over what Baa did with Bapuji following which he left Shah house and went to stay with Anupamaa. And now, he is shaken up with what Kavya has said and done. He now vows to take things into his own hands and make his family what it used to be. He decides to become the old Vanraj and show the world ‘ki asli Vanraj kya cheez hai’. Does that going back to the old also mean that Anupamaa will be back in his life? Also Read - Anupamaa: Madhavi Gogate passes away after battling COVID, Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch mourn her demise

Bapuji’s advice to Anupamaa

Bapuji has always stood like a solid rock for Anupamaa and now, once again, he tells Anu that she should move ahead in life. He tells her that while it was god’s wish that Anuj comes into her life, it is in her hands to let Anuj enter her heart. He tells her to let Anuj enter her heart and move on in life. Anupamaa is left shocked by this suggestion.

Anupamaa’s makeover

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Anupamaa doing something special for Anuj. In her way to thank Anuj for all he has done for her and her family, Anupamaa will start being happy, taking care of herself and may also go in for a little makeover to enhance her personality. Though Anuj doesn’t want to change anything about Anupamaa, he certainly wants her to be a little more concerned about herself as well and stop being so selfless. Anu will do just this and win Anuj all over again.

Anupamaa finds new support

Not just Bapuji, now Baa will also be in support of Anupamaa and will want her to do whatever makes her heart happy. Her new changed attitude towards Anu will be surprising and with her blessings, Anu may get the right encouragement to perhaps think about herself and Anuj.

All in all, the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa are going to be unmissable and crucial as they will set the tone of what course the story will take for the future. Stay tuned to the show and to BollywoodLife for more updates on your favourite TV show.