Anupamaa spoiler alert: The past few days for the Shah family, Anuj and Anupamaa have been a roller-coaster ride. Everyone's dark side and cruel intentions have been exposed. Now, to set things right, drastic steps need to be taken. Vanraj, whom we have seen and hated as the angry, unreasonable, taunting husband to Anupamaa, will have a change of heart. He has now learnt about Kavya and what she has done. He now knows, that if he wants to keep his family together, only he will have to do something about it. Vanraj vows to become the old Vanraj and show the world what the 'asli Vanraj' is.

He takes it like a challenge and embarks on a new journey. Vanraj will be a changed man now. He will do all in his might to become successful, earn money and become as famous as Anuj Kapadia, if not more. But not just the name and fame, he wants to defeat Anuj and win Anupamaa back.

On the other hand, Anuj and Anupamaa will get closer. After all the drama that ensued in the Shah house, and how Anupamaa stood like a rock amid it all, supporting and taking care of everyone, Bapuji now wants her to find happiness for herself. While he has been dropping subtle hint all this while, he finally tells Anupamaa to let Anuj enter her heart. He tells her while it was in god's hands and wish to bring him into her life, it is in her hand hands to let him enter her heart and she should now open the doors and welcome him.

Anupamaa is shocked by this but she will decide to give Bapuji's words serious thought. Her heart will continuously try and look at Anuj in a different light. All her filters that she had put to not allow love to enter her life, will now fade. MaAn's relationship and bond will change forever. But will Vanraj let this happen? Especially when he is on an ego trip? At a point when he has understood Kavya's reality and is now regretting marrying her? After realising how important Anupamaa is for him and his family and the peace and happiness on the Shah house, will Vanraj let Anupamaa and Anuj become one? All this and more awaits viewers on Star Plus hit show Anupamaa.

The show that stars , , , , Alpana Buch and more in key roles is ruling hearts and TRP charts continuously and with the new upcoming twists and turns in the show, we can only expect the show to break some records.