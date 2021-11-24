A lot has been happening in the TV world of late. Despite no TRPs, Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed headlines for their masala. An actress was brutally trolled for her bold outfit, and some exclusive juicy gossip, here's what made news in the television world today... Also Read - TRP Report Week 46 by Ormax Media: Anupamaa TOPS the chart again, Dance Plus 6 makes an entry, India's Best Dancer sees a MASSIVE jump
Sanjeeda gets trolled
A couple of hours ago, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video. The Ek Hasina Thi actress was seen in a tangerine halter gown with a plunging neckline. And she was brutally trolled for the same. The actress wearing western clothes, being a Muslim is not going down well with some netizens. She was called out for the same. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik fat shamed, SLAMS Pseudo fans; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa meets Monisha Sarabhai and more
Rashami's competitors in BB15
BollywoodLife.com had an exclusive interaction with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai. When asked the actress named Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhatt s her toughest competitors.
Teja gives Vishal a piece of her mind
Vishal Kotian is known for his controversial remarks in Bigg Boss 15. His 'lamba haath maara' comment for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had grabbed the attention of everyone. And now, he has called Tejasswi Prakash 'maal'. The actress when learned about it, put him in the right place saying that he cannot use such words for a woman.
Manit Joura QUITS Kundali Bhagya
Manit Joura who played Rishabh Luthra, Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's brother in Kundali Bhagya has quit the show. The actor had been associated with the show for about four years. He revealed that his decision to quit was not a long thought on but an impromptu.
Devo's regret
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had made an appearance on Ladies vs Gentleman Season 2 before she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss again. During her appearance, she narrated a heartbreaking incident. She revealed that her tuition teacher would misbehave with kids. The actress added that she regrets not lodging a complaint against him in the police or taking an action.
TRP Report Week 46
TRP Report Week 46 by Ormax Media is here. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa has yet again topped the charts. This week we saw India's Best Dancer taking a massive jump and Dance Plus 6 making an entry in the chart.
Nikki's letter for her brother
Nikki Tamboli lost her brother earlier this year. The actress and reality TV show contestant was very much devastated about losing her brother. Today happens to be her brother's birthday. And on his birthday today, Nikki has opened a heartfelt note for him.
Rakhi to be a part of BB15
BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Rakhi Sawant for an exclusive interaction as rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 15 house had surfaced. The reality TV show queen and entertainer indeed confirmed her participation.
KK called out for his narcissistic behaviour
Netizens are not happy with the way Karan Kundrra is behaving with Tejasswi Prakash. His possessive behaviour is giving them 'sasta Kabir Singh vibes'.
