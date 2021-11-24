A lot has been happening in the TV world of late. Despite no TRPs, Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed headlines for their masala. An actress was brutally trolled for her bold outfit, and some exclusive juicy gossip, here's what made news in the television world today... Also Read - TRP Report Week 46 by Ormax Media: Anupamaa TOPS the chart again, Dance Plus 6 makes an entry, India's Best Dancer sees a MASSIVE jump

Sanjeeda gets trolled

A couple of hours ago, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video. The actress was seen in a tangerine halter gown with a plunging neckline. And she was brutally trolled for the same. The actress wearing western clothes, being a Muslim is not going down well with some netizens. She was called out for the same.

Rashami's competitors in BB15

BollywoodLife.com had an exclusive interaction with Bigg Boss 15 contestant . When asked the actress named Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhatt s her toughest competitors.

Teja gives Vishal a piece of her mind

Vishal Kotian is known for his controversial remarks in Bigg Boss 15. His 'lamba haath maara' comment for Raqesh Bapat and had grabbed the attention of everyone. And now, he has called Tejasswi Prakash 'maal'. The actress when learned about it, put him in the right place saying that he cannot use such words for a woman.

Manit Joura QUITS Kundali Bhagya

Manit Joura who played Rishabh Luthra, Karan aka 's brother in Kundali Bhagya has quit the show. The actor had been associated with the show for about four years. He revealed that his decision to quit was not a long thought on but an impromptu.

Devo's regret

Bigg Boss 15 contestant had made an appearance on Ladies vs Gentleman Season 2 before she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss again. During her appearance, she narrated a heartbreaking incident. She revealed that her tuition teacher would misbehave with kids. The actress added that she regrets not lodging a complaint against him in the police or taking an action.

TRP Report Week 46

TRP Report Week 46 by Ormax Media is here. , , and 's Anupamaa has yet again topped the charts. This week we saw India's Best Dancer taking a massive jump and Dance Plus 6 making an entry in the chart.

Nikki's letter for her brother

Nikki Tamboli lost her brother earlier this year. The actress and reality TV show contestant was very much devastated about losing her brother. Today happens to be her brother's birthday. And on his birthday today, Nikki has opened a heartfelt note for him.

Rakhi to be a part of BB15

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with for an exclusive interaction as rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 15 house had surfaced. The reality TV show queen and entertainer indeed confirmed her participation.

KK called out for his narcissistic behaviour

Netizens are not happy with the way Karan Kundrra is behaving with Tejasswi Prakash. His possessive behaviour is giving them 'sasta Kabir Singh vibes'.

