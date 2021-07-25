Trending TV News Today: Rahul Vaidya's take on Raj Kundra's case, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast made to sign an undertaking and more

Hola friends, it's evening and time to update you folks with the trending TV news of the day. From Rahul Vaidya's response when asked about Raj Kundra's case to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's case made to sign an undertaking here's what happened in the TV world today: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Disha Vakani to Rhea Chakraborty – these celebs might lock horns in Salman Khan's controversial reality show

Rahul Vaidya's reply to paparazzi on Raj Kundra case

Rahul Vaidya was papped in the city last evening. The paparazzi asked him about the Raj Kundra case that is currently under investigation. Rahul refused to comment on the same saying, "I don’t want to comment anything on this. I just hope everyone stays happy. I hope nobody gets into controversy. Everyone is already worried and in a bad mood due to Covid-19. I just hope everyone gets to work. Let all controversies end and let there only be happiness. It’s difficult but let everyone have a positive approach." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 24, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain win locket from Rohit Shetty

Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya wins over Netizens with her performance

In the last night's episode of Indian Idol 12, we sa Reena Roy gracing the sets. The contestants performed on some of the iconic hits of the veteran actress. Shanmukhapriya, who is always trolled for her singing style, this time, impressed the audience with her rendition of Disco Station.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast made to sign an undertaking

It seems like the controversy surrounding Munmun Dutta's casteist slur in May is still hot. As per a report in Etimes, the production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been asked to sign an undertaking in which they have been asked to refrain from using any kind of foul language.

Avinesh Rekhi bids adieu to Chhoti Sarrdaarni

Avinesh Rekhi posted a video on his social media handle and revealed that his journey on the show, Chhoti Sarrdaarni has come to an end. It was an emotional scene wherein Avinesh personally greeted and thanked everyone. "good bye CS. thank you team Cs , will miss you and love you all," he captioned the post. Check it out below:

Arjun Bijlani confirmed for Bigg Boss 15

Earlier, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani had revealed that he has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15 but the dealing is in the developmental stage and hence he had refrained from confirming his participation. Now, a report in ETimes has confirmed his participation. A source told the portal that the actor gave his nod a couple of days ago. "He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn't easy for him to do the same in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with 'Bigg Boss 15' too," the source said, stated the daily.

Srishti Rode open up about her Bollywood debut

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and actress Srishty Rode is currently recovering from her surgery. The actress had shot for her Bollywood debut in 2019 but the release is getting delayed. She expressed her views in an interview. "After Bigg Boss 12, I signed a Bollywood movie Gabru Gang. I shot for the film but it hasn't seen the light of the day yet. It wasted my entire 2019 and the movie's release is just getting delayed again and again. To be honest, now I am not even excited about its release now because it's been around 3 years and I still don't know when the film will be released. Then when I thought to look for work, the coronavirus pandemic hit us and everything got postponed or cancelled. Also, I used to often take a break after every project which I shouldn't have done. I have always behaved stupidly in that sense. It's better to keep going and avoid taking deliberate breaks, at least on TV. But all said and done, I am now open to work. I am meeting few people and hopefully, I should be able to announce something soon," Srishty Rode told ETimes.

Why Gautam Rode won't participate in Bigg Boss 15

There have been various reports stating the names of celebrities who have been approached for Bigg Boss 15. And one of them is Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rode. As per the reports, Gautam gets approached every year but the actor refuses to do it. He stated in an interview that he is very short-tempered and wouldn't know how he will react whilst inside the house. He added that he has lived life controversy-free and would like to continue living like that.