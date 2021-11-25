Hola, it's time to walk you through the top TV newsmakers of the day. Week 46's TRP report is out and Bigg Boss 15 continues to fail in impressing the viewers. Former actress turned politician grabbed headlines when she was denied entry at a popular TV show and more. Check out the TV news of today here:

John in tears in front of Big B

In the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see , promoting their film Satyameva Jayate 2 on the show. John will flaunt his chiselled physique, goof around on the sets with and also share some interesting deets of his life. However, he will be seen shedding a pool of tears. Well, the reason will be revealed during the episodes. Meanwhile...

Watch the promo here: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: John Abraham breaks down in front of Amitabh Bachchan; leaves Satyameva Jayate 2 co-star Divya Khosla Kumar emotional

Angoori Bhabi replaced?

Well, no. Shubhangi Atre is the only Angoori Bhabi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. However, the makers have brought a new twist to the current track. The twist is likely to impress the masses and keep them hooked to the TV show.

Find out what the twist is here: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: New Angoori bhabhi in Tiwari's life? Meet Shubhangi Atre's replacement

Rakhi opens up on husband Ritesh' participation in Bigg Boss 15

In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife.com, has revealed that she will be entering the house as a wild card contestant. We also asked her whether she is entering the show with her mysterious husband Ritesh. And guess what, the actress confirmed! Ritesh is also going to be a wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Read the whole interview here: Bigg Boss 15: Birthday girl Rakhi Sawant OPENS up on 'mystery' husband Ritesh being a part of the show; says, 'I will answer all my detractors' - Exclusive

Jay out of Bigg Boss 15

Social media posts and Bigg Boss khabris have revealed that is out of the show. He will be eliminated from the house real soon. This is another shocking eviction as Simba Nagpal was eliminated just last night in a mid-week elimination.

Read the report here: Bigg Boss 15: Is Jay Bhanushali the latest contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan's show?

Smriti denied entry on TKSS

Reports of the honourable minister of Women and Child development Smriti Irani being denied entry on the sets of had surfaced a couple of days ago. A source privy told Bollywood what actually happened.

Find out here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Was Smriti Irani really refused entry on the set? Here's what really happened [Exclusive]

Urfi in Bigg Boss 15?

In a recent media interaction, Urfi Javed opened up whether she is participating in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Urfi has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT that was hosted by .

Check out what she has to say here: Bigg Boss 15: Urfi Javed REACTS on entering Salman Khan’s show as wild card; says THIS about Umar Riaz

TRP Report week 46

Bigg Boss 15 fails to impress the masses. Anupamaa has grabbed the top spot again.

Check out the whole report here: TRP Report Week 46: Bigg Boss 15 ratings fall further down while Anupamaa remains UNBEATABLE at the top; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses increase in viewership