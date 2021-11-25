Trending TV News Today: TRUTH behind Smriti Irani being refused entry on The Kapil Sharma Show, Jay Bhanushali eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 and more

Week 46's TRP report is out and Bigg Boss 15 continues to fail in impressing the viewers. Former actress turned politician Smriti Irani grabbed headlines when she was denied entry at a popular TV show and more. Check out the TV news of today here: