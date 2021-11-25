Hola, it's Thursday today, the day we share with y'all the TRP ratings of your favourite TV shows. Bigg Boss 15's weekdays' TRPs continue to fall while the Weekend Ka Vaar TRP have a minor increase. On the other hand, this week, we saw the re-entry of a few TV shows in the top 5. A lot of TV shows have witnessed improved TRP ratings. Let's check who made it to the list here: Also Read - Spoiler alert! Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more Top TV shows to witness MAJOR twists in today's episode

Anupamaa

This week again , , and starrer Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart. It has managed to keep the viewers hooked to their TV sets. Vanraj has returned home and is shocked to learn about the events that took place at the Shah house. He is surprised to learn about Baa's behaviour towards Babuji and Mamaji. Anupamaa, on the other hand, wants to bring normalcy into Babuji's life. Elsewhere, she is growing fond of Anuj as well. Anupamaa is on top with 4.1 million viewership impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The increasing bond of Sayi and Virat has kept the audience glued to their favourite TV show. Virat aka and Sayi aka Ayesha Singh are in love with each other. While Virat is sure about his feelings, he wants to know what's in Sayi's heart. Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma continues plotting to get closer to Virat. The TRPs have increased too. Compared to last week's 2.8, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues its stronghold on the second spot with 3.1 million viewership ratings.

Udaariyaan/Imlie

Fahmaan Khan's entry has seen a boost in the TRP ratings of Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie. The romance drama TV show has earned a TRP of 2.7 million viewership impressions. Imlie is tied with Udaariyaan starring Priyanka Choudhary, Ankita Gupta, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover. The latest fake love angle between Tejo and Angad seemed to have worked in the favour of the makers. It has got 2.7 million viewership ratings too.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's sizzling chemistry is working in favour of the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi and her equation has kept the audience hooked to the TV show too. Compared to last week's 2.2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got a viewership of 2.6 million impressions this week.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2/ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has seen a hike in the TRP ratings. From 1.9, they have jumped to 2.1. It has tied with Abrar Qazi, Sargun Kur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein.