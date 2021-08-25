Hola friends, it's time to update y'all with the top trending TV news of the day. From a popular actress returning to shoot of a popular TV show to new twists being introduced in popular TV shows and more, a lot happened in the TV world today. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the top trending TV news of 26 August 2021 here: Also Read - Rithvik Dhanjani FINALLY breaks silence on his breakup with Asha Negi; what he has to say will leave you STUNNED

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 promo

The makers of Kuch Rng Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 dropped a promo of and starrer TV show and it will surely raise the excitement for all Devakshi lovers. The new promo features the entry of a new character played by . Elena informs Sonakshi that her life is going to take a major change in the upcoming days and we see Dev meeting Sana's character at the same time. Will Sana's character, solve the difference between Dev-Sonakshi or will she separate them? Remains to be seen.



Munmun Dutta resumes shooting for Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After about two months and the casteist slur fiasco, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babitaji resumed the shoot. As per a report in ETimes, the actress had joined the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a couple of days ago. Earlier it was reported that Munmun had quit the popular sitcom. However, that's clearly not the case now.



's sizzling HOT moves on an old classic is stealing hearts

Mouni Roy recently shared a reel video in which she was seen grooving to an old classic, Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar. Her scintillating moves would set every heart on fire. The actress, in the meanwhile, is gearing up for her next Bollywood movie, which also stars , , , to name a few.



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sayi bribes crew member

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sayi Joshi Chavan aka Ayesha Singh recently shared a funny reel video on her gram in which she is seen breaking the rules. The actress was seen bribing a crew member with alcohol and the reason for the same is so hilarious that it will make you go ROFL.



Fans root for Kaira happy ending

Fans of Kaira, aka Shivangi Joshi's Naira and Mohsin Khan's Kartik, have asked for a Kaira reunion. The fans of sweethearts took Twitter by storm when they demanded Kartik's reunion with Naira.



opens up on his break-up with

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi had been dating for a long time. The duo parted ways last year much to the shock of their fans. Recently, in an interview, Rithvik Dhanjani opened up on the same. The actor has maintained a cordial relationship with Asha since their break-up and the two avoid speaking about the same.

