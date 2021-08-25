Trending TV News Today: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his break-up with Asha Negi, fans want Kaira aka Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan reunion and more

Rithvik Dhanjani, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more, check out the top TV newsmakers of 26 August 2021 here: