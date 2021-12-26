TV celebs know how to keep their fans on their toes with their amazing posts on Instagram. , , , , Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's and more celebs won hearts with their reels, pictures and videos that they shared on their gram. Our beloved TV celebs love to keep up with the latest trends on Instagram. And hence, they keep posting reels and pictures. Fans are absolutely loving their energy on the gram. So, let's check out who set Instagram on fire with their content. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's loved-up Haldi pictures with beau Vicky Jain will make you lovesick – view pics

Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes shared two posts on her Instagram recently. One is a reel of the trending reels of the Indian TV Fiesta in which she paid a tribute to her characters Prerna and Sonakshi. Another reel is the actress flaunting her new haircut. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Shivangi Joshi

and 2 actress Shivangi Joshi yet again recreated the Indian TV Fiesta reel in which switched from her real avatar to her reel avatar of Anandi. Another reel was a blooper where she grooved to Badshah's Sajna. Check out Shivangi Joshi's posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan is one gorgeous beauty. Her reels are love. Hina Khan shared a very beautiful reel in which she just crooned to the original Bade Acche Lagte Hain song. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Naagin 4, Ishq Mein Marjawa actress Nia Sharma turned up all dolled and decked up at the launch party of Saat Samundar Paar. She wore a halter-neck gown and had pulled her hair in a long ponytail. She opted for bold makeup too. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Dahiya

star Divyanka Tripathi created a reel on Eli Re Eli in which she seemed annoyed by makeup. She looked gorgeous in both, makeup and no-makeup look. Check her reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's is a food addict. And his dilemma was perfectly highlighted with a classic song. "Please tell the KID, he’s not alone," he captioned the post. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Naagin 3 actress and soon-to-be-married Karishma Tanna jumped the wagon of the trending clockwork reel. She looked gorgeous in a pretty gown. Check Karishma's reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress who tied the knot with Vicky Jain on 14 December recently shared the pictures from her pre-wedding festivities in the past week. She was seen in a yellow saree with a red blouse. She looked very gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Jennifer Winget

Beyhadh, Bepannah actress Jennifer Winget flaunted her gorgeous red curls for a hair colour brand that she has been endorsing for a while now. She looks absolutely breathtaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Anupamaa and Anuj's chemistry is growing on everyone with each passing day. They both grooved to Agar Tum Saath Ho and their chemistry is just fantastic. "What if Anupamaa looked like this ? What do u think ? Some #MaAnDay masti time! Have a great week ahead." Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

So, these were the TV Instagrammers of the week.