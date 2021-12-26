It's time to give a wrap to the TOP TV Newsmakers of the day. Randeep Rai of Balika Vadhu 2 fame revealed that he has fractured his heel and has been shooting despite the difficulty, Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed gave a pep talk about battling suicidal thoughts, 's honeymoon pictures went viral on social media, SidNaaz fans started a Twitter trend of Dil Mein Hai SidNaaz and more. So, as you see, a lot happened in the TV world today. Without further ado, let's have a dekko at what happened in the Hindi TV industry in the last 24-hours. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee makes for the prettiest mom-to-be in her baby shower pictures

Dil Mein Hai SidNaaz trends on Twitter

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shippers have been trending Dill Mein Hai SidNaaz on Twitter throughout the day today. Their fans have been sharing video edits, picture edits of the two loved celebs on Twitter and celebrating their eternal bond. They have been sharing their dialogues, conversations in their tweets and remembering fond memories of SidNaaz. It's quite emotional for all the SidNaaz fans.

Shraddha's honeymoon pics go viral

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with her commander beau Rahul Nagal on November 16 this year. The actress had jetted down to Mumbai to shoot for her TV show after her grand wedding in Delhi. The actress has finally got a chance to go on her honeymoon. Shraddha Arya shared pictures from her honeymoon on her gram recently that are going viral.

Urfi Javed on suicidal thoughts

Bigg Boss OTT contestant gave a short pep talk as we inch closer to the year-end. The actress who had been getting trolled for her bold outfits opened up on having suicidal thoughts several times. In her post, Urfi talked about her failures in life that led her to think that ending her life would be easier. But the actress has said that she is a fighter and has urged everyone to keep going.

turns Saas

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Smriti Irani took to her social media handle and revealed that her daughter Shanelle has got engaged to her beau Arjun Bhalla. The actress gave him a warm welcome but with a warning that he has to bear her as his mother-in-law now.

Rakhi's husband Ritesh's first wife to take legal action

's husband Ritesh has got a bad rep due to the controversy surrounding his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and also because of the shocking revelations made by his first wife Snigdha Priya in the media. After getting eliminated, Ritesh had given out interviews and denied Snigdha allegations of domestic violence and countered by saying that she had eloped with another man twice. And now, Snigdha Priya has reacted to the same saying that she is planning to take legal action against him. She said that his allegations of linking up with her nephew are intolerable.

Randeep Rai shoots with a broken heel

Balika Vadhu 2 actor Randeep Rai took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself sitting on a tabletop to shoot for a scene in Balika Vadhu 2. The actor met with an accident a couple of days ago and fractured his heel. In an interview with ETimes, he revealed that he was initially very upset about the same, but has learned to take it in a stride so as to not hamper his performance. Well-wishes started pouring in for the actor as soon as he dropped the picture on his Instagram handle. Randeep Rai plays grown-up Anand in Balika Vadhu 2.

Hasan Zaidi on the news of his TV show going off-air

Hasan Zaidi who plays Pritam in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has expressed his shock on learning the news that his TV show is going off-air. Hasan had met with an accident a couple of weeks ago and had been recovering. He was looking forward to resuming the shoot. He revealed that he is extremely shocked on learning that the show is going off-air. He said that initially, they thought they would get a new time slot. However, the show getting axed is very sad news indeed.

's Godh Bharai pics

Pooja Banerjee's Godh Bharai aka baby shower pictures went viral on social media. The actress had decked up in a red gown. She had invited her friends such as Shubhaavi Choksey, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ariah Agarwal, Mallika Nayak, to name a few.

That's all folks, see ya tomorrow.