Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla's fans trend ‘Dil Mein Hai SidNaaz’ on Twitter, Shraddha Arya's honeymoon pics go viral and more

TOP TV News of the day: SidNaaz fans trend Dill Mein Hai SidNaaz, Shraddha Arya's honeymoon pictures go viral, Urfi Javed's post on suicidal thoughts grab attention and more.