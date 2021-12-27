Udaariyaan: Fans lash out at makers for reducing Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's character to a psycho – view tweets

Udaariyaan is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. One of the underdog TV shows of 2021, Udaariyaan climbed up the popularity ladder quite quickly. It is produced by popular actors and . Udaariyaan stars , Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead. A couple of months ago, made an entry into the show as Angad Maan. Karan is a very popular actor in the TV industry. His fans and the show's fans were pretty happy that Karan was back on screen with a flamboyant character like Angad. However, the recent change in Angad's character has not gone down well with the audience. Fans of Karan and Udaariyaan have lashed out at the makers for reducing his character into a psycho. Also Read - From Anupamaa to Imlie: Times when TV shows COPIED iconic Bollywood scenes to boost TRPs

In the latest episodes of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad's random outburst with Fateh. Angad has fallen in love with Tejo, and wants to turn their fake engagement into a real one. Recently, in Udaariyaan, we saw Angad getting into a physical fight with Fateh for still being in Rampur. Angad knows everything about Fateh's fake marriage to Jasmin and how he dumped her. He has now grown possessive of Tejo. Angad doesn't want to lose Tejo and hence his erratic behaviour has left the fans unimpressed. Angad's cheerful avatar when he made his entry has imprinted on the fans' hearts and seeing him in this state has disappointed the fans of Karan and the show. Check out their Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Udaariyaan LATEST PROMO: Fateh and Tejo fans rejoice as the couple look set for a dhamakedaar reunion — watch video

Just watched last 2 epi n really felt bad for #angadmaan he was a really good human now they turned him a like this ? sad . #Udaariyaan

Friendly reminder #tejang walon save him

#kvg is fabulous ?? pic.twitter.com/iTkbFgVACl — Alfishaa (@Blossom18231373) December 27, 2021

Yes exactly. Dis series has lost its charm.

Dey started off so well.

Den it all was turned off with F's charac going grey.

Den I stopped watching.

Den came #AngadMaan & again became a good show.

But now again they have ruined everything in the name of "Roller Coaster"#Udaariyaan — gayu.r92 (@GayuR92) December 27, 2021

The stupid makers of the show only work for trp...

There is no consistency in the story line...

Yeh tho bhai fatgaya fd bhi manenge..

Nai manengey tho bhaad mey jaye fir wo..????#udaariyaan #tejang #angadmaan https://t.co/wAdXiI7wuQ — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 27, 2021

Angad exist from the show is much better than butchering of his character. @_ravidubey @ColorsTV @sargun_mehta First you destroyed Jasmin character for so called kismet couple and now you are doing the same with #AngadMaan @karanvgrover22 #Udaariyaan — Anaya Abbas (@Virgo2749916316) December 27, 2021

Bas ab jhela nahi jata, pls team #udaariyaan Fateh aur tejo ko mila do.

Episodes pe episodes dekar humey mat pakaon.

Story ki ma behen sab ek krdi fatu ko mahan banane k liye Koi naya serial lekar aao @ColorsTV #udaariyaan toxic se toxiest hi chuka hai. #AngadMaan #tejang — Lachi (@Lachi475404355) December 27, 2021

When Falthu beat Angad he was mistaken, he was manipulated, he was stressed....... It was heroic When Angad beat Falthu he is negative, he is Psycho, he is bipolar..............It was villainism (Hippocracy level at its extreme)#TejAng #AngadMaan #Udaariyaan #KaranVGrover pic.twitter.com/1l9kbDRqOb — Fierce_Damsel (@Fierce_Damsel) December 27, 2021

Try to add hashtags in ur tweets.. then ur voice will reach to many..

We will let the makers to know what their stupidities are ..

No sparing this time...#udaariyaan #TejAng #angadmaan — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 27, 2021

Just to whitewash phatey #AngadMaan is ruined ??

Makers what you are trying to show ?

Do EMA & then start living a normal life with same partner!#Udaariyaan #TejAng — ◦•✿ Jιყα ✿•◦ (@JDelightz) December 26, 2021

Tejang is not possible now..

Makers ka ek hi plan tha... Fajo ko ek karna... Isliye #Angadmaan ko negative bana rahe hai....

Bas ek hi kaam karna hoga... Is bematlab show ki trp girani hogi.... — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 26, 2021

Don't worry, off air ki list mey #udaariyaan bhi aa jaegi jald....

Kuch story tho bachegi nahi after the exit of #angadmaan https://t.co/ZjVvOyeo3V — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 26, 2021

Makers have already started ruining #angadmaan 's character...

Shame not on them, but on us to invest our time for this shit show..#Udaariyaan — UD, the character assassination show (@sunit_am) December 26, 2021

Toh Jin logon ko lagta hai ki #Udariyaan ki TRP #AngadMaan ki vajah se kam ho rahi hai.Let me tell you ki Angad ko Fateh ki whitewashing ki liye laya gaya hai.Usko redeem karne ke liye aur agar trp kam ho rahi hai that means Audience doesn't like fattus whitewashing. #TejAng — DDS (@DDS836120981) December 26, 2021

A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that Karan Grover's character Angad will soon make an exit. Fans were unhappy and expressed the same on Twitter. In the recent past episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad revealing his truth to Tejo. Karan's acting chops received a lot of praises. Though Karan is doing a fab job with his character, fans are not happy with the way his character has been turned negative-ish. Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER: Angad aka Karan V Grover to exit soon; fans hail him for his acting chops in the latest episode