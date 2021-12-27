Udaariyaan: Fans lash out at makers for reducing Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's character to a psycho – view tweets

Udaariyaan is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. One of the underdog TV shows of 2021, Udaariyaan climbed up the popularity ladder quite quickly. It is produced by popular actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead. A couple of months ago, Karan Grover made an entry into the show as Angad Maan. Karan is a very popular actor in the TV industry. His fans and the show's fans were pretty happy that Karan was back on screen with a flamboyant character like Angad. However, the recent change in Angad's character has not gone down well with the audience. Fans of Karan and Udaariyaan have lashed out at the makers for reducing his character into a psycho. Also Read - From Anupamaa to Imlie: Times when TV shows COPIED iconic Bollywood scenes to boost TRPs
In the latest episodes of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad's random outburst with Fateh. Angad has fallen in love with Tejo, and wants to turn their fake engagement into a real one. Recently, in Udaariyaan, we saw Angad getting into a physical fight with Fateh for still being in Rampur. Angad knows everything about Fateh's fake marriage to Jasmin and how he dumped her. He has now grown possessive of Tejo. Angad doesn't want to lose Tejo and hence his erratic behaviour has left the fans unimpressed. Angad's cheerful avatar when he made his entry has imprinted on the fans' hearts and seeing him in this state has disappointed the fans of Karan and the show. Check out their Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Udaariyaan LATEST PROMO: Fateh and Tejo fans rejoice as the couple look set for a dhamakedaar reunion — watch video
A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that Karan Grover's character Angad will soon make an exit. Fans were unhappy and expressed the same on Twitter. In the recent past episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Angad revealing his truth to Tejo. Karan's acting chops received a lot of praises. Though Karan is doing a fab job with his character, fans are not happy with the way his character has been turned negative-ish. Also Read - Udaariyaan SPOILER: Angad aka Karan V Grover to exit soon; fans hail him for his acting chops in the latest episode
