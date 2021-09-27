You won't believe what's in store this week in your favourite TV shows such as Anupamaa, and more! Wait till you read the spoilers of the top-rated TV shows, we bet you'll be shocked and make you impatient to watch the scenes on your TV screens. Let’s have a dekko at the MAJOR SPOILERS of your favourite TV shows from the upcoming week here: Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma's BTS pictures promise an interesting twist ahead

Anupamaa

In the latest episode of , , and starrer Anupama, you will see Vanraj and Kavya following Anuj and Anupamaa. They will bump into each other at the beach. Now, Kavya will try to brainwash Vanraj against Anupamaa, which is why they both follow Anuj and Anupamaa. Vanraj, who has been irked by Anupamaa's growing bond with Anuj, though a professional one, has voiced out his insecurities in front of Kavya. Hence, she would try to make him hate her even more. Gossip mills state that Vanraj and Anuj will have a major showdown. And the interesting bit about the same is that it would be a dance face-off this time. Elsewhere, it seems, Kavya's plan to turn Vanraj against Anupamaa will fail yet again. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan dedicates award to her late father, Neha Marda reacts to rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 15 and more

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featured a leap in which we saw Sirat being 7 months pregnant. It seems Sirat's pregnancy has some complications. She will go into premature labour. Sirat, aka Shivangi Joshi and the baby's lives, are at risk. The doctor will tell Kartik, aka Mohsin Khan, that they can only save either baby or Sırat. Kartik and the Goenka will keep praying to God to save both. It seems that prayers will be answered, and both Sirat and the baby will be saved. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR SPOILER: Anupamaa will develop feelings for Anuj Kapadia; Vanraj to follow her to Mumbai?

Kundali Bhagya

After being saved from the thugs, Karan, aka , and Preeta, aka 's life, will take a new turn. Sonakshi is hellbent on separating Preeta from Karan. She wants to Preeta's life. She will try to get closer to Pihu and brainwash her but to no avail. Elsewhere Sarla will decide to get Srishti married. Rishabh doubts the business transactions taking place in their business. He will ask Sherlyn about Karan's whereabouts and reveal the fraud transactions that will scare Sherlyn.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has some twists in store for all the Sairat fans. Sayi aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka would go through a painful separation. While Virat is not serious about Sayi's decision to leave Chavan Nivas, the latter seems to have made up her mind. Devi aka Mitaali Nag wants Virat to stop Sayi, but his disinterest in doing so will leave her in hysterics. Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh sees through Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma's plan. Will he be able to stop Sayi? Will Virat mend things with Sayi or will they separate for the time being?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is currently showing the sangeet track of Ram and Priya. And the wedding will take place this week. Ram tries to make Priya smile at his sister Shivina’s behest. Shivina puts forth the condition due to Akshay. Elsewhere, Priya’s father and Ram’s rival Sashi plan to ruin Ram and Priya’s wedding. Will they be successful? Will Ram manage to bring a smile to Priya’s face?