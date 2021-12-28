Anupamaa: 'Mr Shah ghatiya nahi hai,' Fans DISAGREE; remind Anu of his infidelity and more – view tweets

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead as Anupamaa, Vanraj, Kavya and Anuj Kapadia. And recently, we saw Aneri Vajani entering the show as Malvika, Anuj's sister. And now, the dynamics between Shahs and Kapadias have changed. Malvika has grown attached to Vanraj. Malvika shocked Anuj when it was revealed that she was his business partner. Later on, we saw Malvika insisting on living with Vanraj in the Shah house. Though Aanupamaa handled the matter until now, Anuj has been very worried about his sister. Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu trying to calm Anuj down as he is very worried.
Anu will say, "Mr Shah galat ho sakte hai, par wo ghatiya nahi hai. (Mr Shah may be wrong, but he is not cheap)." Those who have watched the episode on the OTT app, are furious with Anupamaa's this statement. Fans have expressed their disagreement with Anupamaa's opinion on Vanraj. Fans of the show are reminding her that he is the same Vanraj who had been having an affair behind her back for 9 years, who assassinated her character in front of her kids and more. Fans are appalled that Anupamaa doesn't remember all that she had to face because of Vanraj. Check out their Twitter reactions here:
In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Kavya getting jealous as Malvika impresses everyone in the Shah house. Elsewhere, Anuj tells Anupamaa that he loves Mukku the most. He also adds that he loves her the most too. He asks her to not leave her ever. Anupamaa has fallen in love with Anuj already. She is just waiting for the right opportunity to confess her feelings. Even MaAn fans are waiting for MaAn reunion
