Anupamaa: 'Mr Shah ghatiya nahi hai,' Fans DISAGREE; remind Anu of his infidelity and more – view tweets

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars , , and in the lead as Anupamaa, Vanraj, Kavya and Anuj Kapadia. And recently, we saw Aneri Vajani entering the show as Malvika, Anuj's sister. And now, the dynamics between Shahs and Kapadias have changed. Malvika has grown attached to Vanraj. Malvika shocked Anuj when it was revealed that she was his business partner. Later on, we saw Malvika insisting on living with Vanraj in the Shah house. Though Aanupamaa handled the matter until now, Anuj has been very worried about his sister. Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu trying to calm Anuj down as he is very worried.

Anu will say, "Mr Shah galat ho sakte hai, par wo ghatiya nahi hai. (Mr Shah may be wrong, but he is not cheap)." Those who have watched the episode on the OTT app, are furious with Anupamaa's this statement. Fans have expressed their disagreement with Anupamaa's opinion on Vanraj. Fans of the show are reminding her that he is the same Vanraj who had been having an affair behind her back for 9 years, who assassinated her character in front of her kids and more. Fans are appalled that Anupamaa doesn't remember all that she had to face because of Vanraj. Check out their Twitter reactions here:

Today the cute #MaAn scene too could not impact me at all because of that V not Ghatiya scene. @ketswalawalkar ma’am please don’t spoil it all for the sake of V’s whitewashing. It’s #Anupamaa’s story, her udaan not of V?? — rachna (@rachnasim) December 28, 2021

Most ITV FLs end up choosing dumb and spineless partners but in this case Anuj is doing that. What else should Vanraj do to Anupama that he qualifies as 'ghatiya'? #Anupamaa — Sharon ? (@Johnlock_221B_) December 28, 2021

Aj #Anupamaa ne Bola ki vaner raaj galat h lekin ghatiya nhi nhi....I am hell disappointed with this line of #Anupamaa.. matlb vaner raaj jese ghatiya character ko app bolte ho ki vo ghatiya nhi h..are you kidding with us makers..?? @ketswalawalkar — Ramandeep Kaur (@Ramande75135468) December 28, 2021

Aftr all tht mental trauma,abandoning his wife, cheating on her, playing all the dirty games, insulting her, abusing her emotionally, treating her like a freakin doormat, he gets a clean chit with "WOH GHATIYA NAHIN HAIN" how in the world is this fair? #Anupamaa — vee tunes (@TunesVee) December 28, 2021

Subah se soch rahi hu, Ghatiya aadmi kaun hota hai???

Jitna mujhe pata tha uske according to V na kewal Ghatiya but Gira hua insaan hai ? #Anupamaa serving Karma boomerangs to a female (K) and V getting a clean chit, y? V is a male that’s y Kya? — rachna (@rachnasim) December 28, 2021

#anupamaa boli vanraj ghatiya aadmi nahi hai.matlab wo ema ko galat nahin bata rahi hai.khud victim bol rahi hai ghatiya nahin hai — priyadarshini sushreesangita (@PSushreesangita) December 28, 2021

LIKE HE FUCKIN CHARACTER ASSASINATED YOU INFRONT OF YOUR KIDS AND TREATED YOU LIKE TRASH IN 26 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WHILE HAVING AN AFFAIR FOR 9 OF THOSE YEARS LIKE HOW IS THIS NOT THE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF GHATIYA ? #Anupamaa — gold rush ✨ (@ughmylife317) December 28, 2021

maybe anu is delusional? naive? having amnesia? or all 3 to say ki mr shah is not ghatiya BUT THE AUDIENCE DOESNT FORGET MAKERS. yaar they are trying to literally change history, itna whitewash GOD! And anu who is his victim to say ki he maybe bura but not ghatiya??? #Anupamaa — gold rush ✨ (@ughmylife317) December 28, 2021

#Anupamaa. # Vanraj has affair for 8 years while playing happy families

He said she smelt of Masala so he didn’t go near her

He treated her like a door mat # Anupama says ,” voh Ghatiya nahin.” ABUSER HYPNOTISM pic.twitter.com/Oeh8wzrHlt — Anita (@Anita12829195) December 28, 2021

So #Anupamaa feels that V is not Ghatiya!! ? If An abusive male chauvinist pig is not Ghatiya as per her, She shld find a guy like V only for her Pakhi…

And I thought that it was a female empowerment show!!! ?

Anuj is totally correct to distrust V. — rachna (@rachnasim) December 28, 2021

#Anupamaa you can worry about Kavya but Anuj can't worry about his sister ? when she is working with selfish vanraj. How come he is supposed to take chill pill.

If vanraj is not ghatiya then why you had addressed him as ravan. M will leave AK if she will learn he isn't happy 1/3 — Mansi Chitkara (@mansi_chitkara) December 28, 2021

The funny thing is She will never know him kyuki wo kucch bhi karle wo ghatiya nhi ho sakta ?? Isko yaad dilao how he accused her of sleeping with Anuj on that rainy night ?#Anupamaa https://t.co/CaEE50LmSO — ???'? ????? ???? ♡ (@sobtian_pushp) December 28, 2021

Anu : Mr. Shah galat ho skte h, par wo ghatiya nhi h!

Me be like : Behen pls ghatiya aur galat k beeche ka difference samjhke aao ? Vanraj jaisa ghatiya insan pure itv mein koi nhi hoga ?#Anupamaa — MaAn Fan (@MaAn_Anupamaa) December 28, 2021

When will #Anupamaa understand ki vanar raj ghatiya bhi hai. ?#AnujKapadia understands v more than anu. — Akanksha ⚡ (@jakanksha92) December 28, 2021

Vanraj was looking like a tommy boy

Clownery at its best.

Ghatiya aadmi#Anupamaa https://t.co/Ef5Lm5jitv — Joo (@njyothi81) December 17, 2021

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Kavya getting jealous as Malvika impresses everyone in the Shah house. Elsewhere, Anuj tells Anupamaa that he loves Mukku the most. He also adds that he loves her the most too. He asks her to not leave her ever. Anupamaa has fallen in love with Anuj already. She is just waiting for the right opportunity to confess her feelings. Even MaAn fans are waiting for MaAn reunion