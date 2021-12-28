Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Udaariyaan is one of the most popular TV shows we have right now. It has been maintaining a spot in the TOP 5 of the TRP list for weeks now. Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya in the lead alongside Karan Grover in a key role. In the latest episodes, we saw a couple of FaTejo scenes. Fateh and Tejo are separated. However, they are in love with each other. And seeing them pinning for each other, FateJo shippers are desperately waiting for their reunion. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Fans lash out at makers for reducing Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's character to a psycho – view tweets
A couple of months ago in Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh (Ankit's character) and Jasmin (Isha's character) starting an affair. Fateh wanted to be with Jasmin, despite being married to Tejo. The latter had fallen in love with Fateh but he couldn't take Jasmin out of his mind. Tejo learned about their affair and exposed them. FaTejo eventually parted ways. Angad entered the scene and Tejo got a friend to lean on. And now, Angad is coming off as negative. And hence, FaTejo fans are expressing their thoughts as they desperately wait for their fave stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's reunion onscreen. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - From Anupamaa to Imlie: Times when TV shows COPIED iconic Bollywood scenes to boost TRPs
In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh confronting Jasmin on her evil motives. He learns that Jasmin still wants to take revenge on Tejo. Fateh also learns that Jasmin had joined hands with Riya's Nani to separate her from Angad. And now, in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan, we will see Fateh plotting against Jasmin. It seems Fateh will make a plan against Jasmin to give her the taste of her medicine. Also Read - Udaariyaan LATEST PROMO: Fateh and Tejo fans rejoice as the couple look set for a dhamakedaar reunion — watch video
Elsewhere, there's another upcoming scene between Fateh and Tejo which have fans on tenterhooks whether it would be a dream sequence, hit and miss or for real.
