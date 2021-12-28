and 's Udaariyaan is one of the most popular TV shows we have right now. It has been maintaining a spot in the TOP 5 of the TRP list for weeks now. Udaariyaan stars , Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya in the lead alongside in a key role. In the latest episodes, we saw a couple of FaTejo scenes. Fateh and Tejo are separated. However, they are in love with each other. And seeing them pinning for each other, FateJo shippers are desperately waiting for their reunion. Also Read - Udaariyaan: Fans lash out at makers for reducing Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's character to a psycho – view tweets

A couple of months ago in Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh (Ankit's character) and Jasmin (Isha's character) starting an affair. Fateh wanted to be with Jasmin, despite being married to Tejo. The latter had fallen in love with Fateh but he couldn't take Jasmin out of his mind. Tejo learned about their affair and exposed them. FaTejo eventually parted ways. Angad entered the scene and Tejo got a friend to lean on. And now, Angad is coming off as negative. And hence, FaTejo fans are expressing their thoughts as they desperately wait for their fave stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's reunion onscreen. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - From Anupamaa to Imlie: Times when TV shows COPIED iconic Bollywood scenes to boost TRPs

It's been so long!! And honestly I have no patience left to wait more for #FaTejo reunion ?

Makers, you'll are just dragging a track to an extent that people have no interest left!

So please can you start focusing on your leads!!!#Udaariyaan @sargun_mehta @_ravidubey — ❤? (@fatejoxbliss) December 28, 2021

Yes even my patience is draining day by day. If their reunion is not possible now, at least give us a journey that is completely focused on them. Be it love or hate, it is their journey which we're rooting for!#FaTejo #Udaariyaan #Fateh #Tejo @sargun_mehta @_ravidubey https://t.co/xyyIFpPkiB — ??????? (@fatejoxheart) December 28, 2021

#FaTejo have unconditional & selfless love for each other. #Fateh just wants to punish himself for his past actions & prays for nothing but #Tejo's wellbeing & happiness. Now hope to see their beautiful love saga, their journey towards each other❣️ — ??????? (@fatejoxheart) December 28, 2021

Tejo ki love story sirf fateh ke sath hi h thi aur rahegi... #FaTejo — lost_girl (@imohanty398) December 28, 2021

I want Fateh with Tejo.

I love watching them together. Its their story that makes Udaariyaan interesting Also love #Priyankit ( Ankit Priyanka) chemistry#FaTejo — Sarah ✨ (@SarahIbrahim11_) December 28, 2021

Makers I have high expectations that New Year will bring a new beginning for our #FaTejo their reuinon will be a GRAND one and they will b bck together much stronger than ever, our inseparable #FaTejo..plz fullfill our wish ? #FaTejohamesha @_ravidubey @sargun_mehta @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/lzSnVBO1LS — *Live and Let Live* (@Rafafangurl) December 28, 2021

M dying to c my #FaTejo together, my patience is running out now,we hv been waiting and waiting..nw please give us #FaTejo face off, their reunion,duniya bhar ke logon ka face off kara diya except #FaTejo it's too much dragging now..#FaTejo #FaTejohamesha @_ravidubey @ColorsTV — *Live and Let Live* (@Rafafangurl) December 27, 2021

In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh confronting Jasmin on her evil motives. He learns that Jasmin still wants to take revenge on Tejo. Fateh also learns that Jasmin had joined hands with Riya's Nani to separate her from Angad. And now, in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan, we will see Fateh plotting against Jasmin. It seems Fateh will make a plan against Jasmin to give her the taste of her medicine. Also Read - Udaariyaan LATEST PROMO: Fateh and Tejo fans rejoice as the couple look set for a dhamakedaar reunion — watch video

Elsewhere, there's another upcoming scene between Fateh and Tejo which have fans on tenterhooks whether it would be a dream sequence, hit and miss or for real.