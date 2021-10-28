Chalo, let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of the day now. A lot has happened in the TV industry in the last 24 hours. A popular TV show to go off-air, post-leap excitement soars through the audience in another popular TV show, TRP week 42 report and more, see what made news today. Also Read - TRP List 42nd Week 2021 By Ormax Media: Anupamaa TRUMPS Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mohsin Khan - Shivangi Joshi leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on a great high

's post about her Bigg Boss 15 entry

Popular VJ and host Anusha Dandekar who was previously dating Karan Kundrra was said to be one of the wild card entrants in 's popular and controversial reality TV show. Reports had claimed that Anusha was offered a very big amount to be a part of the show. The actress responded most savagely. Also Read - TV TRP report Week 42: Anupamaa's ratings pick up again, Udaariyaan makes it to top three, Bigg Boss 15 stays unimpressive

Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s ex FINALLY entering the show? Anusha Dandekar shares hilarious update – Watch Video Also Read - Anupamaa: Pavitra Rishta and Tujhse Hai Raabta's Savita Prabhune to enter Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna-Sudhanshu Pandey-Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show

A new entrant in Anupamaa

Noted actress will reportedly enter , , and starrer Anupamaa. The character details are under the wraps. Savita Prabhune is known for her work in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Pavitra Rishta.

Check out the whole story here: Anupamaa: Pavitra Rishta and Tujhse Hai Raabta's Savita Prabhune to enter Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna-Sudhanshu Pandey-Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show

Shehnaaz's tribute for Sidharth

A couple of hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and shared her first-ever Instagram post after Sidharth Shukla's demise. The Honsla Rakh actress is dropping a tribute for Sidharth in his loving memory. SidNaaz fans are going crazy over the same.

Check out the whole story here: Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's tribute for Sidharth Shukla to release tomorrow; actress makes announcement using her favourite line for the late actor from Bigg Boss 13

The secret behind Anuj-Anupamaa's chemistry revealed

Anupamaa and Anuj are two of the most popular characters on Indian television. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's chemistry has become the talk of the town. And now, an insider has revealed the secret behind their brilliant on-screen chemistry.

Check it out here: Anupamaa BTS Scoop: Insider reveals the secret behind Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s crackling onscreen chemistry

Erica quits KRPKAB

A couple of days ago, reports had surfaced that is not happy with the way her character, Sonakshi Bose was developed in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-starring and amongst others. She penned a heartfelt and hard-hitting note and shared it on her Instagram.

Check out the story here: Erica Fernandes quits Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi over disappointing portrayal of her character Sonakshi; calls out makers for their hypocrisy

Indian Idol 12 reunion in London

Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish jetted off to London a couple of days ago. They have been sharing pictures on their social handles. It seems are having a good time. Arunita, Pawandeep, Sayli and Danish are in London for a concert.

Check out their pics here: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble are thrilled as they reunite for London concert – view pics

A new entrant in Udaariyaan

, -produced TV show Udaariyaan will see a new entrant. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover is all set to enter the show as an NRI investor Angad Maan. Check out his entry promo below:

Kaun hai yeh naya kirdaar aur kya naya mod laayega ye Tejo aur Fateh ki zindagi mein?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Udaariyaan mein, Mon- Sat shaam 7 baje, #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/N0B0fuIJTt — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2021

Abhimanyu Birla impress fans

Harshad Chopda's Dr. Abhimanyu Birla made an entry in last night. Fans loved his chiselled physique.

Check out their reactions here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens impressed with Harshad Chopda's entry as Abhimanyu into the show; say 'too much hotness in the air'

TRP Report

Anupamaa topped again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stays afloat. However, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 has yet again failed to create an impact despite so much happening on the show. Popular shows are slipping down while new shows are climbing the charts.

Check out the TRP here: TV TRP report Week 42: Anupamaa's ratings pick up again, Udaariyaan makes it to top three, Bigg Boss 15 stays unimpressive