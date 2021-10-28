Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill announces tribute for Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes quits Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Savita Prabhune to enter Anupamaa and more

A popular TV show to go off-air, post-leap excitement soars through the audience, TRP week 42 report and more, see what made news today.