Hola TV buffs, it's time to know how well your favourite TV shows have done on the TRP chart. This is the 42nd week of the year. Some new and some old shows have made it to the list of TRP this week. Bigg Boss 15 remains unimpressive with just a 1.0-weekday rating compared to last week's 0.9. Anupamaa saw a spike in the ratings. Let's check it out below: Also Read - Anupamaa: Pavitra Rishta and Tujhse Hai Raabta's Savita Prabhune to enter Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna-Sudhanshu Pandey-Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show

Anupamaa

, , and starrer TV show, Anupamaa, has seen a small hike in the TV ratings this week. It seems Anuj's act of firing Vanraj and Kavya has impressed the audience. Moreover, Anupama took a stand for Anuj for the first time ever. And it has surely given MaAn fans a shop for their sweet love story. Compared to last weeks' 3.5 million impressions, this week Anupamaa has, yet again, topped the TRP chart with 3.8 million impressions. Also Read - Anupamaa BTS Scoop: Insider reveals the secret behind Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s crackling onscreen chemistry

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a very small hike in the TRP. Compared to last week's 3.3 million impressions, this week the romance-drama TV show has grabbed second place with 3.4 million impressions. The change in the Chavan household towards Sayi has impressed the masses. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra rushes to Tejasswi Prakash's aid after task goes wrong, Mohsin Khan's future plan, Anuj to confront Anupamaa about marriage and more

Udaariyaan

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta-produced TV show, Udaariyaan has climbed a spot too. Last week it got about 2.5 million impressions. With 2.7 million impressions, it's in the top three now and on the third spot. Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankita Gupta, Isha Malviya starrer TV show is slowly making a huge place in the hearts of the audience.

Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie remains steady but has a dip on the chart. With 2.6 million impressions Imlie has grabbed the fourth spot on the TRP chart this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai/Yeh Hai Chahatein

This week we saw a major change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers took leaps in the show. A teenage generation of Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi graced the show. We also saw the demise of Kartik and Sirat, that is, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. On the other hand in Yeh Hai Chahatein, tragedy yet again befell Rudraksh and Preesha aka Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kau Luthra. They are tied on the 5th spot with 2.2 million impressions.