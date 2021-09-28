It's a new day and time to get to know what twists are in store in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows such as Anupamaa, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more! So, let's check out the dhamakedaar twists below: Also Read - Anupamaa makers to tweak Sudhanshu Pandey’s character after Vanraj receives social media hate? [Exclusive]

Anupamaa

Anupamaa

In , , and starrer Anupmaa, we will see Anupamaa taking her first business class flight with Anuj. The latter is mesmerised by her childlike behaviour. Tonight, we will see Anuj taking Anupamaa to a beach. And seeing the 'samandar' in front of her, Anupamaa would turn a child again. Anuj and Anupamaa would come face to face with Kavya and Vanraj there. Will Vanraj-Kavya provoke Anupamaa?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

If you have been following Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, you'd know that Sayi aka Ayesha Singh is planning to move out of the Chavan Niwas. Virat aka seems to be done with Sayi's drama. Devi tries to make him see the reason. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Virat talking about Sayi's constant hammering of 'kal ka din'. He asks what now she has in her mind that the fortunate day has arrived. He tells her that there is nothing in his cupboard that belongs to her. Ashwini aai notices Sayi's dilemma. She asks her but the latter tries to divert the topic. Will Sayi leave Chavan house forever?

Imlie

In Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh and Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie, we will see a major TWISTS taking place. Imlie will be abducted by a criminal, Rajni Devi's henchmen. Rajni Devi is involved in human trafficking and more. It seems Anu has joined hands with Rajni Devi. A fellow kidnapped young girl asks Imlie to do what she has been asked to in order to stay alive. Imlie vows to protect everyone and bring the criminals to justice.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode of , starrer Kundali Bhagya, you'll see Rishabh aka Manit Joura wondering about the money laundering in their business. Elsewhere, Sonakshi aka tries to spend more time with Pihu but the latter rebuffs her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi getting into labour. It's a premature one and no one apart from Kairav and Akshu are by her side. Somehow, she reaches the hospital. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Kartik aka Mohsin Khan asking the doctor about Sirat's condition. The doctor gives a shocking update. Either Sirat or the baby will be saved. Will this be the end of Kairat's story?