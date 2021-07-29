Trending TV News Today: Shilpa Shetty's absence does not affect Super Dancer Chapter 4 TRP, Neha Kakkar to skip Indian Idol 12 finale and more

Hola friends, it's almost the end of the day which means, it's time to update y'all on the trending TV news of 29 July 2021. So without further ado, let's check out the list of TV newsmakers of the day here: Also Read - 2 Phone song: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's adorable 'roothna aur manana' will leave you in awe of the couple

spills the beans on a special surprise on the Indian Idol 12 finale

Indian Idol 12 host, Aditya Narayan has spilt the beans on a special surprise, that he is planning to unveil during the grand finale of the show. While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Aditya said, "Pawandeep and Ashish are going to compose a song together with a tentative duo name Pawan-Ashish just like Vishal-Shekhar or Nadeem-Shravan. And they have also composed a song together called Bawri Si to which I have lent my voice. They both are amazing singers and composers as well and thankfully they loved my voice and offered me to do it. We have been thinking of launching and performing the song on the grand finale so that it could reach the maximum listeners and also receive the blessings from the A-listers of our music industry. The audio work has been done and we are trying to finish the remaining parts so that we could release it as soon as possible. Pawan and Ashish really wish to see the launch on grand finale, so we will speak with the channel in order to find a way to incorporate this in the given schedule." Also Read - 2 Phone Teaser: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song looks like an adorable story of 'mohalle wala pyaar'

Fans predict the winner of Indian Idol 12

BollywoodLife.com had conducted a poll asking y'all whether Pawandeep Rajan would be the winner of Indian Idol 12 or not. And guess what? A thumping majority of fans have voted. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Reports of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 15 moving to OTT and more

Sawai Bhatt's interaction with

A couple of weeks ago, Navya Naveli Nanda had heaped praises on former Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt's singing abilities. And now, the two indulged in a short conversation on social media. Navya had posted a picture of herself on social media and Sawai greeted her in a formal way. The young entrepreneur responded to him with an emoticon.

's special gift for nana

During his appearance on Indian Idol 12, reports state that Randhir Kapoor would be given a special handmade card made by none other than his grandson, Taimur Ali Khan. The veteran actor would be moved by his grandson's gesture and would plan to give him a visit.

TRP week 29 by ORMAX Media

As per the TRP report provided by Ormax Media, the top 10 shows include Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa, Super Dancer Chapter 4, Dance Deewane 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Kundali Bhagya.

Aditya Narayan reacts as steps in as the host of BBOTT

Karan Johar has stepped in as the host of Bigg Boss 15 OTT that is likely to go live on VOOT soon. And a lot of celebrities have opened up on Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss in place of . Aditya Narayan seems super excited that Karan is hosting the OTT version of Bigg Boss.

Indian Idol 12 contestants catch the Baspan Ka Pyaar fever

Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Aditya Narayan, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish along with Aditya Narayan have joined the 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' trend and it is too funny.

Who is Madhvi bhabhi's bestie on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi revealed who her best friend is from the show. The actress split the beans on who she is closest to in real life from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

to be a part of Bigg Boss 15?

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sunil Grover has been approached for Bigg Boss 15. The makers of the show are really keen to see him on the show. However, it seems the deal is still in the developmental stage.

Mitaali Nag quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

If reports are to be believed, Mitaali Nag, who played Devyani in Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has quit the show. She was apparently not happy with her track.

to skip Indian Idol 12

If reports are to be believed, Neha Kakkar who had been judging Indian Idol 12 will skip the grand finale of the show as well. This is indeed a piece of sad news for all the Neha Kakkar fans who were looking forward to seeing her during the Indian Idol 12 grand finale.

2 Phone song release

and Aly Goni's new song, 2 Phone was dropped a couple of hours ago. And the song is a fun number that highlights the essence of a relationship. Aly and Jasmin have yet again won hearts.

