Hey daily soap lovers, let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of the day...

Aishwarya's mehendi ceremony pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat and Pakhi aka and Aishwarya Sharma are going to tie the knot tomorrow in Ujjain. And the mehendi pictures of the actress are out. Aishwarya herself shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on her social media account. The actress happily posed for pictures with her family. And the radiant glow on her face as a bride-to-be was quite evident. She looked stunningly gorgeous in a green outfit.

Simba Nagpal's future plans

A couple of days ago, Simba Nagpal was eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss 15 by the contestants based on the majority of votes. Everyone voted out Simba and his fans were super angry with the same. However, we exclusively learned that Simba has signed a big show with the channel.

Vikas participating in Bigg Boss 15?

The current season of Bigg Boss 15 has been boring the contestants a lot apart from tidbits of content. Reports of Vikas Gupta entering to spice up the things in Bigg Boss 15 had surfaced a couple of days ago. However, that seems to be fake. Vikas who is a noted producer in Indian television has himself cleared the air around his participation rumours.

KBC with Big B, Navya and Shweta

For the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, and Shweta Bachchan will be gracing the sets. And it's going to be a fun ride it seems. Navya will try to pull her grandpa's leg a little by asking him what kind of preparation he has done for them regarding the game to which the actor gives a hilarious response.

Ankita's wedding and pre-wedding deets

is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain on 14th December 2021. It is an elaborate and grand wedding with pre-wedding festivities with proper themes in place. Deets of her Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony are out and it's going to be an extravagant affair.

Shraddha spills the beans on her wedding

who tied the knot recently with beau commander Rahul Nagal has opened up on her sudden wedding plan. In an interview with Etimes, the Kundali Bhagya actress said that she had been dating him for a year. Shraddha revealed that she met him through mutual friends and hit it off with him. They decided to get married a month before they actually got married. Isn't it all dreamy?

Anupamaa BTS pics

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, you'd soon get to see the Shahs, Anupamaa, Anuj and GK celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary of Baa and Babuji. Now, the writer of the show took to her social media handle and shared some amazing pictures from the sets that are a must-see. Your excitement for the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa will soar high.

