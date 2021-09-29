It’s time to have a dekko at the AMAZING SPOILERS of your favourite TV shows such as Anupamaa, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and others. Find out what’s in store in tonight’s episode of TOP TV shows here: Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: Mumbai return Anupamaa's new stylish avatar will leave Vanraj-Kavya stunned! Is this Anuj Kapadia's magic?

Anupamaa

In the latest episode Anupamaa, we saw Anuj aka bringing Anupamaa aka to Mumbai in a business class flight. Anupama is pretty stoked with her destiny. Later, Anuj surprises Anupamaa by taking her to a beach. Thereupon, they come across, Vanraj aka and Kavya aka . Vanraj has followed Anupamaa and Anuj to Mumbai after learning about the same from Babuji. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Vanraj taunting Anupamaa about her bond with Anuj. However, she gives it back to him. This time Anuj will lose his calm and get into a fight with Vanraj. He will also address Anupamaa as ‘Meri Anupamaa’. Interesting, no? Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about the challenges of playing Vanraj; says, 'It isn't easy to play, it has many shades'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi, Kairav and Akshu rushing to the hospital as Sirat experiences labour pain. For the unversed, Sirat is 7 months pregnant. It seems her pregnancy has some serious complications. The doctor will tell Kartik aka Mohsin Khan and the Goenkas that they can only save either baby or Sirat. They pray to God to save them both and their prayers are answered. However, the newborn baby needs care and is shifted to ICU in the incubator. Now, Kartik's strength seems to have diminished. He says the baby girl should fight back for her life. Kartik tells the Goenkas that if anything happens to her, he may lose the will to die too. Elsewhere, Akshu will give her protection band to the newborn girl. And she will show signs of movement. Kartik, Kairav and the family will be shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER: SHOCKING! 'Teri himmat kaise hui mere aur Anupamaa ke baare mein bakwas karne ki,' Anuj slams Vanraj as they get into a brawl

Kundali Bhagya

In , Dheeraj Dhoolar starrer Kundali Bhagya, we will see Sonakshi aka planning to frame Preeta for being negligent mother. Sonakshi wants to keep Pihu for herself. However, Pihu has become attached to Preeta. And hence, Sonakshi will add a large lump into Pihu's breakfast which will get stuck in her throat. Preeta will come to Pihu's rescue but will have to listen to the family's taunts. However, Preeta won't keep mum this time. She will take a stand for herself.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has some twists in store for all the Sairat fans. Sayi aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka would go through a painful separation. While Virat is not serious about Sayi's decision to leave Chavan Nivas, the latter seems to have made up her mind. Devyani aka Mitaali Nag wants Virat to stop Sayi, but his disinterest in doing so leaves her in hysterics. She will lash out at Pakhi and Virat for the same. Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh will see through Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma's plan. Will he be able to stop Sayi? Will Virat mend things with Sayi or will they separate for the time being?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is currently showing the sangeet track of Ram and Priya. And the wedding will take place this week. Shivina has put forth a challenge in front of Ram due to Akshay. But there's a twist now. Sashi's brother Sidharth and Shivina's brother Shubham will play a game. They'll plan to kidnap Akshay. Will Ram and Priya come to Shivina and Akshay's rescue?