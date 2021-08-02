Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting BALH2, Arjun Bijlani faces fans' wrath after Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

Hola, it's evening now, and that means we have to give you guys an update on what all happened in the world of the Hindi television industry today. From TV shows facing the wrath of the audience to celebrities being called by the fans out and more, here we are with the TV newsmakers of the day: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans SLAM judges for being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal and not praising Pawandeep Rajan despite his one of the best performances – view tweets

gets a surprise on Indian Idol 12

Last night in Indian Idol 12, we saw Kavita Krishnamurthy gracing the sets alongside . She got a pleasant surprise when veteran actress had a special message for the singer. She turned emotional on hearing her message Also Read - Indian Idol 12's judge Anu Malik gets brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem – view tweets

Check out the whole story here: Indian Idol 12: Kavita Krishnamurthy moves to tears as Hema Malini recalls their old days together in a heartfelt message – watch video Also Read - TRP Report Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gets decent numbers while Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fails again; Indian Idol 12 maintains the position in Top 5

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: faces the wrath of the audience

Last night in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw Sourabh Raaj Jain getting eliminated from the show. It so happened that Arjun Bijlani sent Sourabh for the elimination stunt and eventually, he was evicted. And fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Arjun Bijlani were not happy with his decision.

Check out their reaction here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans slam makers after Sourabh Raaj Jain’s ‘unfair’ elimination – view twitter reactions

Indian Idol 12 fans happy with Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep's performance

Last night on Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants singing some amazing songs. And fans heaped praises on Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's performances. Arunita performed on , Maar Dala and even Dola Re. Pawandeep, on the other hand, sung Tu Hi Re.

Check out their reactions here: Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan sweep fans off their feet with her tonight's performances on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tu Hi Re – read tweets

gets trolled for copying the music of the Israeli national anthem

It so happened that a netizen pointed out that she had heard the music of the Israeli national anthem. And then the Indian Idol 12 judge was brutally trolled for the same.

Check out the same here: Indian Idol 12's judge Anu Malik gets brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem – view tweets

Divyank Tripathi Dahiya's reaction to being offered 2 opposite

opened up on being offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress said that when she learned about the pairing, she was a little surprised. The actress said that even she felt that the pairing looked a little off.

Check out the story here: Divyanka Tripathi on being offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta: I was surprised after hearing about the pairing

Indian Idol 12 fans unhappy with judges being biased

After the performances last night in Indian Idol 12, the fans of the show and Pawandeep Rajan were unhappy. They feel that the judges are being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal. And they have vented out their feelings by slamming them on Twitter.

Check out the story here: Indian Idol 12: Fans SLAM judges for being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal and not praising Pawandeep Rajan despite his one of the best performances – view tweets

and have some fun with fans

A video of Kapil and Bharti had some fun with a fan wherein they shot a video with her and they sang Baspan Ka Pyaar. It looked too much fun.

Have a dekko at the story here: Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh scare a fan away by singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on a highway; say, 'Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko, photo toh khichao' – watch video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife asks fans about the elimination

After seeing her husband perform the elimination stunt, Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife, Riddhima lashed out asking fans whether they think

Arjun Bijlani's decision to send Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination stunt right?

Check out her story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife Riddhima questions Mahabharat actor's unfair eliminations; conducts a poll on Instagram

Arjun Bijlani reacts to the audience's wrath

Seeing the audience's reaction after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Arjun took to his Twitter handle and responded to Salil Arunkumar Sand who slammed him for sending Sourabh Raaj Jain for the elimination stunt. Arjun responded that he expected this kind of response. On the other hand, he said that people are entitled to their opinions.

Check out his reaction here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reacts to Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination that fans have slammed as 'unfair'

Munmun Dutta reacts to Raj Anadkat's Baspan Ka Pyaar video

The Baspan Ka Pyaar song is going viral on social media and how! Every celebrity is doing the reel video and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Raj Anadkat also did the same. And Munmun Dutta reacted to the video as well. Fans are going gaga over it as well.

Check out the story here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta REACTION to costar Raj Anadkat's 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' REEL wins hearts; fan calls her 'Bhabhiji'

Prince Narula to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi

During an Instagram live, Prince Narula addressed fan questions regarding why he isn't participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor and reality TV show contestant has finally agreed to be a part of the show.

Check out the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Prince Narula reveals why he'd been rejecting the show for 'many years'; wants to be a part of the next season