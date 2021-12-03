Anupamaa BIG Twist Ahead: Speculations about a new character entering a popular TV show are not uncommon. However, more often than not, they turn out to be fake. Thankfully, that is not the case with Star Plus’ top TV show Anupamaa starring , , Sudhanshu Panday, Alpana Buch, , Paras Kalnawat amongst others. The latest we heard about the show is that a new character is going to be introduced on the show. Aneri Vajani was said to be entering the show and the actress how now confirmed that she is indeed entering the show. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj, Imlie's Malini, Udaariyaan's Jasmine - 7 side characters on Top TV shows who sidelined main leads

Talking about the same, the actress spoke to a portal and revealed that her entry into the show will bring some amazing twists on the show. However, she didn’t reveal much about what her role is going to be all about. There is buzz though that she will have some link to Anuj Kapadia’s past but in a professional or a family or a romantic relationship capacity, is not yet known. In her chat with ETimes Aneri confirmed that she is going to be on Anupamaa soon and that working with producer Rajan Shahi was a dream and she is happy that she has got the opportunity. Also Read - Anupamaa: Did you know Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more cast members' real life partners?

Aneri also revealed that she had gone for a meeting with Shahi and everything fell into place and she got on board, signed the contract within an hour. The actress has earlier worked in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Kali - Ek Punar Avatar. With her entry in Anupamaa, the show will see some interesting twists. However, we will have to wait and watch to know what exactly is in store for us. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan - Interesting spoilers of the upcoming episodes of your fave top 5 shows

As per the current track on the show, Anupamaa is finding herself falling for Anuj Kapadia. She is also back in the Shah family’s fold and things are getting back to happier and merrier times. But will Aneri’s character introduction being a big change in her life and bond with Anuj? We can’t wait to know.