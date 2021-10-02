Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash excited for Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty's video call with Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin and more

TV News round-up: Bigg Boss 15 is premiering tonight. And quite a few stories are around BB only. Without further ado, let's have a dekko at TV Newsmakers of the day here: