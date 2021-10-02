It's time to walk y'all through the TV newsmakers of the day. Today, we have pictures, videos and a big event coming up. You may have guessed it. Bigg Boss 15 is premiering tonight. And quite a few stories are around BB only. Without further ado, let's have a dekko at the same here: Also Read - From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla to Rubina Dilaik: Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, a look at all the past winners of the controversial show

Tejasswi's excitement for Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash who is said to be one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen grooving to Dhadak Dhadak from . She asked fans to guess where she was heading and danced along with a huge briefcase. She looked thrilled to be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh's fun banter will make your wait for the premiere night more difficult

Check out the video here: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's excitement to enter the house is sky-high; watch out for her thumkas Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 5 times Salman Khan dished out relationship advice to contestants

Shamita's call to Raqesh and Neha

Whilst inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT, was very close to Raqesh Bapat and . The actress before entering the house of Bigg Boss 15 made a video call to her besties and had a hearty chat. It was a farewell for Bigg Boss 15 video call. Shamita captioned the picture saying, "these posers @raqeshbapat @nehabhasin4u Gonna miss you guys." Check out the picture here:

Bigg Boss 15 house tour

Viral Bhayani shared the video of the Bigg Boss 15 house tour and it's just amazing. The exotic animals and plants will leave you impressed. Since this year, Bigg Boss 15's theme is Jungle, expect some interesting twists in the premiere night episode of Bigg Boss 15. The house includes jungle-themed exteriors with modernized interiors.

Check out the video here: Bigg Boss 15: Jungle-theme exteriors with modernized interiors, an OTT Flamingo and more – walk inside the exotic house of 's show

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali gets a new time slot

The makers of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali seem to have moved the time slot of the show again. Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao starrer TV show saw an extreme twist taking place. The show's earlier time slot was 6:30 PM. And now as per a report in Times of India, the slot's changed to 5:30 PM.

Monalisa still in shock over Sidharth's demise

Sidharth Shukla's demise is one of the most tragic news of 2021. His loved ones, friends, well-wishers are still not able to overcome the loss. Monalisa who worked with Sidharth in a music video opened up on how she's coping with her demise while talking to ETimes. She said that neither her husband nor she are able to come to terms with the news. " I still have no words to share about this because even though it's been a month now, I am still unable to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. And that is the reason why I never spoke about this until now. I can't stop my tears while talking about him even right now. I can imagine how difficult it is for his family." Sidharth and Monalisa worked in a music video together years ago.