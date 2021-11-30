It's time to have a dekko at the top TV newsmakers of 30 November 2021. A lot happened in the TV industry this week. Let's check out the newsmakers below: Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma wedding: FIRST PICS of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo as man and wife out!

Anuj leaving the show because of Anupamaa?

who plays Anuj in the popular and hit TV show Anupamaa recently came live on his Instagram handle alongside . And during the interaction, he said that he will be leaving the show soon. The video instantly went viral on social media and became the talk of the TV town. Anuj aka Gaurav's fans were pretty shocked by the video.

Anupamaa major twist: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj to leave the show due to Rupali Ganguly aka Anu?

Anuj offers clarification

Gaurav with the help of Anupamaa aka Rupali came live on his Instagram handle and answered some fan questions. He also addressed whether he will be leaving the show or not. Anuj is one of the most loved characters and crucial to the current plot in Anupamaa. Rest assured, Anuj is going nowhere.

Anupamaa BIG UPDATE: Gaurav Khanna really quitting the show because of Rupali Ganguly? Here's the truth

Neil-Aishwarya's haldi and sangeet

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's and Aishwarya Sharma are going to tie the knot in Ujjain today. The two had their haldi and sangeet ceremony yesterday. Aishwarya and Neil looked so much in love during the haldi that you went be able to take your eyes off them. Neil Bhatt set the stage on fire with his amazing performance on 's Malhari.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Haldi ceremony: The lovebirds' chemistry as they apply haldi to each other will make you root for NeilKiAish! [PICS]

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's Sangeet: Virat aka the groom-to-be flaunts his power moves as he grooves to Ranveer Singh's Malhari [VIDEO]

Big B turns emotional during 1000th episode of KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will soon air its 1000th episode on television. The channel released a new promo in which we will see the host turning emotional. The journey has been a legacy with winners from different parts of the country. On being asked by his daughter, Shweta Bachchan about his journey on the show, the actor will turn emotional.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed on 1000th episode with and Shweta Bachchan; here's why – watch video

Ayesha Singh to skip Neil-Aishwarya's wedding

Ayesha Singh who is one of the leads of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin won't be able to attend the lovebirds Neil and Aishwarya's wedding today. The actress, however, said that she'll be a part of their wedding functions later on. Ayesha sent her best wishes to the couple already and even expressed her happiness that they were taking their relationship to the next level.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh won't be a part of co-stars Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's wedding today

Nora bowls over Terence

will be making an appearance on India's Best Dancer 3. She would join to promote Satyameva Jayate on the dance reality tv show judged by Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. Nora and Terence's chemistry had grabbed headlines before and hence, Geeta, Malla and would make most of the opportunity and tease Terence. Nora will perform her belly dance with a contestant on the stage and Terence will be bowled over. Geeta will ask him to close his mouth.

India's Best Dancer 3: Nora Fatehi's sizzling HOT belly dance leaves Terence Lewis starstruck; Geeta Kapur teases 'Arre mooh toh band karo uncle' [VIDEO]

Miesha-Ieshaan get intimate

A video of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal getting intimate is going viral. It's a date night video of the two Bigg Boss ex-contestants. Miesha and Ieshaan have always been vocal about their feelings for one another. They have been intimate on-screens inside the house as well. The two are going strong in the real world as well.

Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get intimate at a hotel corridor; video goes viral

First pics of Neil and Aishwarya as Man and Wife

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are married now. The two tied the knot in Ujjain today. It was a traditional wedding in presence of loved ones. An open lawn was booked by the families where every function was held together.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma wedding: FIRST PICS of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo as man and wife out!