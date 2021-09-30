It's Thursday, time to get the TRP reports out again. We are here with the TRP report of week 38 by Ormax Media. So, keep reading to know which TV shows have fared how well on the TRP charts. For the unversed, this TRP chart by Ormax Media is based on audience engagement. So, without further ado, let's get to know which of the TV shows have fared how well... Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans are going gaga over Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey's drunken stupor – view tweets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

As usual, the popular, multi-starrer sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the chart again. , Munmun Dutta, , Raj Anadkat and the rest of the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never fail to impress the audience. Grabbing the numero uno position this week is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

This week in The Kapil Sharma Show saw , Tony Kakkar and Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya gracing the sets. It was a laughter riot, no doubt. The Kapil Sharma Show is one the second position this week.

Anupamaa

Last week in Anupamaa starring , , and saw interesting drama taking place. While Paritosh, Baa, Vanraj and Kavya are still against Anupamaa working with Anuj, we saw the latter giving wings to Anupamaa. And it's just the start. Anupamaa has maintained a stronghold on the third spot.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its thirteenth season right now. And it's grabbing more eyeballs every passing week. Over the years, the fans of the show have stayed loyal throughout. KBC has grabbed the fourth position on the list.

Udaariyaan

Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankita Gupta and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan saw some intense drama taking place last week. Jasmine being called out, Fateh and Tejo's awkward encounter and more. Udaariyaan is placed at the 5th spot this week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Last Saturday and Sunday the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 took place and won the trophy beating . The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale had no lesser drama than the episodes. The Grand Finale placed KKK11 on the sixth spot.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a leap taking place in the show. Sirat is pregnant and the Goenkas are pretty happy with the news. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbed the TRP chart and is placed at the seventh position.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Yogendra Vikram Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in the show. Fans want to see Sairat's reunion but the drama has just started.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Last week in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, we saw a wedding drama taking place. The family members planned a surprise wedding for Gehna and Anant. Meanwhile, a bomb was planted in the Desai house which Anant learned about later.

Nima Denzongpa

Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar starrer Nima Denzongpa saw yet another leap taking place in the show. Before the leap, Nima and Suresh parted ways and filed fr divorce. A leap of 20 years took place after that.